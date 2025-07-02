















Toyota City, Japan, July 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Fudosan Co., Ltd. (Toyota Fudosan), the owner of TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO (the Arena), held a construction completion ceremony on June 30. The arena project is being developed in collaboration with Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Toyota Alvark Tokyo Corporation (Toyota Alvark Tokyo).In addition, Toyota Fudosan has set the Arena's opening date for October 3 (opening day of the Resona Group B.LEAGUE 2025-26 Alvark Tokyo home game).After the opening, Toyota Alvark Tokyo will be responsible for the operation of the Arena. It will be used as a home court by Alvark Tokyo, a member of the B.LEAGUE, and will also serve as a multi-purpose arena that can accommodate various events centering on sports.Opening day and opening game (Alvark Tokyo vs Utsunomiya Brex)*Details on the opening game are available in an Alvark Tokyo release.(Japanese)Overview of TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO FacilityTwo Environmental CertificationsLEED certification*1: Toyota Arena Tokyo will be the first arena in Japan to receive the international environmental LEED certification (the target this time is Gold)*1 Abbreviation for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. It is an environmental performance certification in the U.S.BELS certification: Achieved highest rating (BEI value: 0.45*2) among arenas in Japan based on the BELS (Building Energy Efficiency Labeling System) and was also certified as ZEB Ready.*2 Value obtained by reducing the facility's designed primary energy consumption by 55%Facility OverviewLocation: Aomi, Koto-ku, TokyoFacility name: TOYOTA ARENA TOKYOSite area: Approx. 26,446 m2Total floor area: Approx. 38,039 m2Number of floors: 6 above-ground floors, 1 below-ground floorCapacity: Approx. 10,000 personsScheduled opening day: October 3, 2025Landowner: Toyota Motor CorporationBuilder and owner: Toyota Fudosan Co., Ltd.Operator: Toyota Alvark Tokyo CorporationDesign and construction company: Kajima CorporationThe TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO Websitehttps://www.toyota-arena-tokyo.jp/