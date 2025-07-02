Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
02.07.2025 06:26 Uhr
VoltAero Signs Agreement with Malaysia's SEDC Energy and France's ACI Groupe for Cassio Aircraft Production and Equity Stake

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / VoltAero, the French pioneer in electric-hybrid aviation and developer of the Cassio aircraft family, today signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with SEDC Energy (SEDCE) of Malaysia and France's ACI Groupe, marking a major step toward establishing a regional hybrid-electric aircraft assembly facility and innovation center in the Malaysian state of Sarawak.

As part of this agreement, SEDCE and ACI Groupe have expressed their interest in acquiring an equity stake in VoltAero and becoming a strategic investor. The investment forms the foundation of a broader strategic partnership aimed at supporting clean aviation development across the Asia-Pacific region.

The agreement outlines a shared vision to create a state-of-the-art assembly center in Sarawak for VoltAero's Cassio aircraft, which utilizes electric-hybrid propulsion for safe, quiet, efficient and eco-friendly regional transportation, as well as for pilot training.

"This partnership is a major milestone for VoltAero and for the global transition to air transportation with reduced emissions," said Jean Botti, CEO and Chief Technical Officer of VoltAero. "Establishing a regional hub in Malaysia allows us to expand our production capacity, deliver on regional demand, and transfer technology and skills to a key part of the world that is embracing sustainable aviation."

Tan Sri Datuk Amar (Dr) Haji Abdul Aziz bin Dato Haji Husain, the Chairman of SEDC Energy, explained that Sarawak is uniquely positioned to be a leader in sustainable technology and innovation.

"Through this collaboration with VoltAero, Malaysia will be at the forefront of next-generation aviation manufacturing and clean energy development," stated Abdul Aziz. "It supports the broader regional ambitions to position Malaysia as a green aviation hub, aligned with national goals for decarbonization, technology transfer and skilled workforce development."

Philippe Riviere, the ACI Groupe's President and CEO, added: "We are proud to partner with VoltAero and SEDC Energy to bring electric-hybrid aviation to the Asia-Pacific region. This project reflects our shared belief in a clean, connected future for global air transport."

Key elements of the proposed collaboration include:

  • Establishment of a Cassio aircraft assembly facility in Sarawak;

  • Training of local technicians and engineers, both in France and Malaysia;

  • Creation of a pilot training academy with flight simulator to support the use of Cassio aircraft in the growth of eco-efficient regional aviation;

  • Technology transfer and local capability development, including final assembly line support and delivery operations;

  • Manufacturing and distribution rights for the Cassio aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region granted to the SEDCE-ACI Groupe joint venture;

  • Deployment of mobile charging solutions at regional airports and demonstration flights to build public and stakeholder awareness in electric-hybrid aviation;

  • Development of local supply chains to support aircraft production, with the ACI Groupe playing a lead role in the project's early stages;

  • Establishment of local MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) capabilities for electric aircraft; and

  • Joint development in hydrogen propulsion and sustainable fuels (SAF, biofuels) in partnership with strategic collaborators.

Contact Information

Marina Evans
VoltAero
marina.evans@voltaero.fr
+33 (0)1 45 78 89 92

.

SOURCE: VoltAero



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/voltaero-signs-agreement-with-malaysias-sedc-energy-and-frances-aci-groupe-fo-1044979

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
