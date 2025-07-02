OTC Markets Group Launches OTCID Basic Market, In Major Structural Upgrade to U.S. OTC Equities Markets

NEW YORK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for over 12,000 U.S. and international securities, launched the OTCID Basic Market, a major structural upgrade that redefines the baseline for disclosure in the over-the-counter (OTC) equities space.

With the elimination of the Pink CurrentMarket, the new OTCID Basic Market introduces a more transparent framework for companies that choose to engage with U.S. investors through consistent, ongoing reporting.

The move reflects OTC Markets Group's broader strategy to enhance market clarity, reduce investor uncertainty, and offer compliant companies a more defined pathway to grow their presence in U.S. public markets.

Companies trading on the OTCID Basic Market are now required to meet specific disclosure benchmarks, including timely quarterly and annual financials, management certifications, and updated company profile information. These foundational requirements ensure that investors, brokers, regulators, and data providers can rely on timely, accurate information from issuers of securities.

"We're supporting companies that choose to connect with the market and commit to timely, consistent, ongoing disclosure, as the best public companies understand that their data drives market quality," said Cromwell Coulson, President and CEO of OTC Markets Group. "When companies provide reliable information, that data flows directly into investor screens and broker-dealer machines, enhancing transparency, improving price discovery, and driving better outcomes across the market."

1237 securities from the US and key international markets, including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan and Hong Kong have already taken the necessary steps to meet OTCID requirements, reinforcing their commitment to timely disclosure and direct engagement with U.S. investors.

For many, OTCID is a strategic entry point, not a final destination. Investor-focused issuers continue to move up the market. Since January, 61 companies, including Bayer AG and OMV AG, have qualified for the OTCQX® Best Market, underscoring growing demand among issuers for higher visibility, stronger governance, and deeper, digital engagement with U.S. investors.

Companies that fail to meet the new OTCID's requirements have been downgraded to either the Pink Limited Market or the Expert Restricted Market. Pink Limited Market serves as a warning to investors, flagging securities with limited to no issuer involvement, including companies with limited, outdated, or inconsistent disclosures. The Expert Market continues to include securities that fail to meet even the most basic public disclosure requirements under SEC Rule 15c2-11. Quotes in Expert Market securities are not available to retail investors.

By setting sharper distinctions between active and inactive issuers, OTC Markets Group is delivering on its mission to foster informed investment decisions and build a more efficient public market.

