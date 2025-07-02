Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B5QR | ISIN: SG1P66918738 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
02.07.2025 07:18 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PR Newswire Expands Reach in Singapore via SPH Media Partnership

Collaboration unlocks premium visibility across Singapore's top news and finance platforms, empowering clients to engage broader audiences with greater impact.

CHICAGO, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire has partnered with SPH Media to significantly expand the reach of its clients' press release content within Singapore. This landmark collaboration provides unparalleled access for press releases sent via PR Newswire to two of Singapore's most-consumed media outlets: The Straits Times and MONEY FM 89.3.

The Straits Times logo

This strategic partnership offers clients an exceptional opportunity to deepen geographic penetration and boost engagement with industry professionals and consumers throughout Singapore. The Straits Times is the English flagship daily of SPH Media, one of the leading media companies in Asia. The Straits Times is Singapore's most widely read newspaper, providing comprehensive national and international news coverage. MONEY FM 89.3 is Singapore's first and only business and personal finance radio station and reaches listeners 24/7 with its English-language business and personal finance programming.

The press release distribution partnership furthers the collaboration between SPH Media and PR Newswire's parent company, Cision Ltd., that began in May 2024, when the two organizations signed a content licensing agreement enabling Cision's clients to monitor online content from all SPH Media outlets through its CisionOne platform.

"This partnership with SPH Media is the latest example of PR Newswire's ongoing investment to further broaden our industry-leading global network and ensure that our customers reach the most extensive, highest quality audience in the world," said Matt Brown, President, PR Newswire. "By distributing press release content to The Straits Times and MONEY FM 89.3, we're providing our clients with unparalleled access to a highly engaged and influential Singaporean audience."

Key features of this partnership include:

  • Expanded Reach: Leveraging The Straits Times' significant multi-platform presence, encompassing its digital sites-which attract 62.2 million monthly page views and 8.5 million monthly users -PR Newswire has bolstered the visibility and discoverability of client content with this offering.
  • Targeted Audience: PR Newswire's clients gain exclusive access to a premium audience of Singaporean professionals across various sectors actively following news and financial trends.

"This press release distribution partnership between Cision and SPH Media is a powerful synergy, combining Cision's global reach and technology with SPH Media's deep understanding of the Asian markets and their influential media landscape," stated Lynn Liu, Vice President of Audience Development and Distribution Services, PR Newswire APAC. "We believe this collaboration will unlock significant value for our clients, enabling them to connect with key audiences in a more impactful and data-driven way."

To learn more, visit: https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

MoneyFM 89.3 logo

PR Newswire

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721000/PR_Newswire_The_Straits_Times.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721001/PR_Newswire_MoneyFM.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209885/PR_Newswire_Navy_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pr-newswire-expands-reach-in-singapore-via-sph-media-partnership-302493577.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.