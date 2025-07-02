Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
02.07.2025 07:50 Uhr
Antea Group: Industry Groups Call for Feedback on Revised API RP 1173 To Advance Pipeline Safety Culture and Recognize Continued Improvement

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Industry advocacy groups such as the GPA Midstream Association are inviting industry stakeholders to review and comment on the second edition of API Recommended Practice (RP) 1173, Pipeline Safety Management Systems (PSMS).

The revised edition of RP 1173 integrates updates aimed at enhancing clarity and effectiveness for organizations ranging from large to very small operators. The primary revisions in this edition, as currently drafted, include:

  • Recommended Practice Enhancement - Clarification of key terms, roles, concepts and expectations to ensure a common understanding among stakeholders and eliminate ambiguity in interpretation and implementation.

  • Elements' Contribution to Safety Culture - Identification of the anticipated impacts and defining characteristics resulting from the integration of each Element and the associated risk management/reduction measures.

  • Process Safety Integration - Overview and comparative analysis of Process Safety and Risk Based Process Safety (RBPS) elements including guidance towards implementation of Process Safety principles into a PSMS.

  • Guidance for Very Small Operators - Dedicated guidance tailored to support the unique needs of smaller organizations specific to each Element and the associated "Shall" statements.

  • Public Engagement - Introduction to API's RP 1185, Pipeline Public Engagement and the direct benefits of external engagement as part of a PSMS including core principles and elements.

"The industry now has a key opportunity to actively influence the advancement of pipeline safety and help shape its future direction," shares Jason Phillips, Consultant, Antea Group. "Your input is essential to keeping RP 1173 practical, relevant, and effective in driving continuous safety improvement."

Industry stakeholders are encouraged to request access to view the proposed changes and to submit feedback during the open ballot period.

To Participate:

Review the proposed revisions and submit comments through the official ballot system accessed at: http://ballots.api.org. Your input plays a vital role in the ongoing evolution of this important safety framework.

For more information, please contact Jason Phillips.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/industry-groups-call-for-feedback-on-revised-api-rp-1173-to-adva-1045214

