Capita Plc - Statement re Amendment and Extension of Revolving Credit Facility

Capita Plc - Statement re Amendment and Extension of Revolving Credit Facility

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

2 July 2025

Amendment and Extension of Revolving Credit Facility

Capita plc ( 'The Company')

The Company announces that it has extended the maturity date of its Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) to 31 December 2027. This is a 12 month extension of the maturity date from the original expiry of 31 December 2026. The available facility is for £250m and is amended to include a £50m accordion option.

The RCF has been arranged by eight lenders comprising two new banking partners in the lending syndicate, Royal Bank of Canada and ABN AMRO Bank N.V., and six existing lenders - Lloyds Bank plc; National Westminster Bank plc; Barclays Bank PLC, ING Bank N.V., London Branch, Citibank N.A., London Branch and Goldman Sachs International Bank.

The remaining original terms of the facility are substantially unchanged.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169 269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little, Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 07541 622 838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita plc

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across eight countries, Capita's 34,000 colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.


© 2025 PR Newswire
