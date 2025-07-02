Capita Plc - Statement re Amendment and Extension of Revolving Credit Facility

2 July 2025

Amendment and Extension of Revolving Credit Facility

Capita plc ( 'The Company')

The Company announces that it has extended the maturity date of its Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) to 31 December 2027. This is a 12 month extension of the maturity date from the original expiry of 31 December 2026. The available facility is for £250m and is amended to include a £50m accordion option.

The RCF has been arranged by eight lenders comprising two new banking partners in the lending syndicate, Royal Bank of Canada and ABN AMRO Bank N.V., and six existing lenders - Lloyds Bank plc; National Westminster Bank plc; Barclays Bank PLC, ING Bank N.V., London Branch, Citibank N.A., London Branch and Goldman Sachs International Bank.

The remaining original terms of the facility are substantially unchanged.

