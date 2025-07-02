Capita Plc - Statement re H1 2024 Segmental Restatement

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

2 July 2025

H1 2024 Segmental Restatement

Capita plc ('Capita' or 'the Group')

The table below provides Capita's H1 2024 adjusted segmental information re-presented1 under its operating segment structure as reported in the 2024 Full Year Results:

Capita Experience £m Capita Public Service2 Contact Centre Pension Solutions Regulated Services plc H1 2024 Group Adjusted Adjusted revenue 685.6 346.2 86.4 80.4 - 1,198.6 Adjusted operating profit 47.4 1.1 11.4 12.6 (18.0) 54.5 Adjusted operating margin 6.9% 0.3% 13.2% 15.7% - 4.5% Adjusted EBITDA 66.9 21.4 15.1 15.9 (16.9) 102.4 Operating cash flow, before business exits 49.2 13.3 22.3 (9.5) (24.5) 50.8 Operating cash conversion, before business exits 73.5% 62.1% 147.7% (59.7%) (145.0%) 49.6%

Within the above performance, Regulated Services benefitted from £10m of profit impacting one-offs in H1 2024.

As noted within the Group's trading statement, released on 17 June 2025, we reiterate our full year 2025 financial guidance of broadly flat revenue, operating margin improvement weighted to the second half of the year. We continue to expect the Group to be free cash flow positive from the end of 2025.

Notes:

Following a review of its external segments in the second half of 2024, the Group now reports Capita Experience as three subdivisions; Contact Centre, Pension Solutions and Regulated Services. Re-presented to reflect the exit of a small business in the second half of 2024, which in H1 2024 had revenue of £2.9m, an operating loss of £0.3m and an operating cash inflow £0.6m.

Capita will announce its H1 2025 results on 5 August 2025.

