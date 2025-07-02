Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
02.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
Capita Plc - Statement re H1 2024 Segmental Restatement

Capita Plc - Statement re H1 2024 Segmental Restatement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

2 July 2025

H1 2024 Segmental Restatement

Capita plc ('Capita' or 'the Group')

The table below provides Capita's H1 2024 adjusted segmental information re-presented1 under its operating segment structure as reported in the 2024 Full Year Results:

Capita Experience

£m

Capita Public Service2

Contact Centre

Pension Solutions

Regulated Services

plc

H1 2024 Group

Adjusted

Adjusted revenue

685.6

346.2

86.4

80.4

-

1,198.6

Adjusted

operating profit

47.4

1.1

11.4

12.6

(18.0)

54.5

Adjusted operating margin

6.9%

0.3%

13.2%

15.7%

-

4.5%

Adjusted EBITDA

66.9

21.4

15.1

15.9

(16.9)

102.4

Operating cash flow, before business exits

49.2

13.3

22.3

(9.5)

(24.5)

50.8

Operating cash conversion, before business exits

73.5%

62.1%

147.7%

(59.7%)

(145.0%)

49.6%

Within the above performance, Regulated Services benefitted from £10m of profit impacting one-offs in H1 2024.

As noted within the Group's trading statement, released on 17 June 2025, we reiterate our full year 2025 financial guidance of broadly flat revenue, operating margin improvement weighted to the second half of the year. We continue to expect the Group to be free cash flow positive from the end of 2025.

Notes:

  1. Following a review of its external segments in the second half of 2024, the Group now reports Capita Experience as three subdivisions; Contact Centre, Pension Solutions and Regulated Services.
  2. Re-presented to reflect the exit of a small business in the second half of 2024, which in H1 2024 had revenue of £2.9m, an operating loss of £0.3m and an operating cash inflow £0.6m.

Capita will announce its H1 2025 results on 5 August 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169 269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little, Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 07541 622 838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita plc

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across eight countries, Capita's 34,000 colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.


© 2025 PR Newswire
