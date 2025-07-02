Utilities can now serve business customers on Kraken, estimated to make up 40% of global energy demand

Kraken enables highly configurable, tailored service for C&I energy accounts with just a few clicks

Good Energy becomes first utility to fully migrate C&I customers to Kraken, cutting calls by 32% since adoption

Kraken is expanding its revolutionary operating system to serve commercial and industrial (C&I) customers, alongside small and medium businesses and residential accounts.

Global utilities can now manage complex business accounts using Kraken's AI-powered operating system configuring tailored energy products, managing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and delivering a 360-degree view across a customer life-cycle in just a few clicks.

Good Energy has successfully completed migration and now serves its C&I customers alongside households on the Kraken operating system. The UK-based company can now seamlessly build new customer tariffs in minutes, replacing manual tasks that took weeks. The migration has resulted in a 32% drop in inbound business-customer calls and up to 50% less time spent fixing billing issues.

Managing B2B accounts is more complex than residential typically requiring bespoke terms, combined with the higher risk involved with managing larger volume. Utilities often rely on outdated systems and manual processes to manage them. Kraken's configurable, cloud-based solution is built to easily handle this complexity at scale, across tens of thousands of sites.

By unifying customer operations on a single, intelligent platform, Kraken processes over 15 billion data points a day. This unlocks deeper insight into customer behaviors and energy usage allowing utilities to quickly and seamlessly develop innovative energy products, tailored to customer needs. Staff are equipped with the tools to deliver best-in-class customer experience.

Kraken is already contracted to serve over 70 million residential customer accounts around the world, through partnerships with global utilities such as EDF Energy, Octopus Energy, Origin in Australia, Tokyo Gas and many more.

Fran Woodward, COO of Good Energy, says: "As we evolve our offering for business customers, we wanted to offer the same flexibility, scalability and service as we do our domestic customers with the support of Kraken. Migration was incredibly smooth, and it's now easier and more straightforward to serve customers, and our staff feel engaged and more confident using the system. We have a lot of confidence in our ability to adapt with Kraken for the future."

Amir Orad, CEO of Kraken, says: "This is a huge milestone for Kraken, as we take the next step in transforming global utilities. Good Energy was our first partner back in 2020, so we're delighted to see them leading the way again. With C&I accounting for up to 40% of global energy use, this leap supercharges our progress towards our goal of positively impacting the lives of one billion people."

About Good Energy

Good Energy has been at the forefront of the renewable energy revolution since 1999, helping homes and businesses to generate, use and share renewable electricity.

From supplying customers with 100% renewable electricity from over 2,500 British generators, to serving over 180,000 people who generate their own clean power, Good Energy has built a reputation for supporting independent renewable generation.

Today, Good Energy also installs clean technology such as heat pumps, batteries, EV chargers and solar panels, including a nationwide commercial solar installation service. It also offers flexible tariffs for EV drivers and heat pump owners, as well as competitive export rates ensuring solar generators get paid fairly for the power they share.

Good Energy is a Which? Eco Provider for Energy, is rated 5 stars by customers on TrustPilot, and is Britain's only B Corp certified home energy supplier.

Good Energy is part of the Esyasoft Group. Esyasoft is a Dubai-headquartered global business specialising in manufacturing state of-the-art internet of things devices and providing a suite of software solutions designed to enhance energy distribution and management. It is ultimately owned by International Holding Company PJSC (ADX:IHC), an Abu Dhabi-based publicly listed holding company.

www.goodenergy.co.uk

About Kraken

Kraken is the world's only proven, end-to-end operating system for utilities' digitalization and transformation, trusted by global energy giants like EDF Energy, E.ON Next, Octopus Energy, Origin and Tokyo Gas.

Headquartered in London and New York, Kraken manages over 70 million accounts, over 45 GW of power from off-shore wind to grid-scale batteries and over 300,000 consumer devices such as electric cars and charging stations.

The platform's advanced data and AI capabilities automate much of the energy supply chain to allow outstanding service and efficiency. These advances have redefined the utilities sector, driving a 30-fold increase in new product innovations for partners, top consumer rankings and hundreds of millions of dollars in operational savings.

Kraken's cloud-based architecture is uniquely adaptable and scalable, proven by an unparalleled track record in seamless, on-time migrations and enabling its successful expansion into water and other verticals.

https://kraken.tech/

