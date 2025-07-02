



KYOTO, Japan, July 2, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Valuufy and Mainichi Future Creation Lab, the innovation hub of the Mainichi Shimbun Group?one of Japan's major media groups with over 150 years of publishing heritage?have announced a strategic partnership that turns sustainability reporting into actionable business intelligence. The collaboration combines Valuufy's data-driven ValuuCompass? platform with Mainichi's trusted media platform to provide companies with new approaches to their business sustainability strategy.The partnership builds on compelling market data: Japan hosts 56% of the world's companies over 200 years old, organizations that have consistently outperformed competitors by managing stakeholder relationships strategically. These companies recognized that focusing only on financial indicators such as shareholder value creates vulnerabilities, while organizations that effectively manage relationships and risks across customers, employees, partners, shareholders, society, and nature achieve superior long-term performance and market resilience."Japan's business longevity demonstrates that systematic stakeholder insights and management creates competitive advantages," said Kyle Barnes, CEO of Valuufy. "Our partnership with Mainichi Future Creation Lab makes these practices measurable and actionable. ValuuCompass provides companies with the stakeholder intelligence and risk visibility needed to navigate today's complex business environment."Stakeholder Intelligence PlatformValuuCompass functions as both a transparency tool and management platform, enabling organizations to track and optimize their stakeholder ecosystem. The methodology builds on "sanpo yoshi"?the centuries-old principle practiced by Ohmi merchants ensuring business benefits seller, buyer, and society. Valuufy has expanded this wisdom into "nanaho yoshi" or "seven-way satisfaction" for modern business complexity.ValuuCompass reveals how stakeholder relationship health connects to business resilience. Organizations can identify specific risks such as employee turnover costs, customer defection patterns, supply chain vulnerabilities, and regulatory backlash before these issues impact operations. The platform also helps companies avoid reputation risks by identifying gaps between public sustainability communications and actual performance.ValuuCompass has demonstrated market validation through implementations with a major Japanese financial institution and one of the "Magnificent Seven" technology leaders, providing stakeholder relationship intelligence, portfolio risk assessment, and competitive benchmarking capabilities across different markets and business cultures."ValuuCompass shows companies both the value they're creating and the risks they need to manage across all stakeholder relationships," Barnes stated. "This dual capability?value identification and risk early warning?gives organizations visibility into their business ecosystem that conventional frameworks miss."Built on a decade of research at Doshisha University's Value Research Center, the ValuuCompass methodology synthesizes over 1,200 metrics from 45 global frameworks into actionable business intelligence.The partnership addresses growing corporate frustration with existing frameworks that cannot benchmark performance across competitors, industries, or regions while failing to connect stakeholder impacts to long-term business success."Japanese businesses have long understood that lasting success requires creating value for society alongside shareholders," said Tamotsu Takatsuka, CEO of Mainichi Future Creation Lab. "This partnership translates that understanding into concrete metrics that today's business leaders can implement while providing the stakeholder intelligence needed for effective risk management."Market ApplicationsThe platform serves organizations facing various sustainability challenges: mature sustainability teams seeking to demonstrate measurable impact, investment firms requiring better portfolio guidance and risk assessment, and companies identifying value creation opportunities through stakeholder relationship optimization. For investors specifically, ValuuCompass provides stakeholder value assessment and risk intelligence that conventional due diligence processes cannot capture, quantifying how stakeholder relationship deterioration translates into financial impact.The collaboration will begin with content examining case studies of Japanese companies that embody sustainable business models and feature dialogue with executives and thought leaders on the future of business sustainability and value creation. The partnership will also explore additional collaborative opportunities to advance sustainability standards and business practices in Japan and globally, while identifying opportunities for expanded strategic initiatives. Following Valuufy's feature in Mainichi Weekly Economist in May, additional content will explore how Japan's traditional business values connect with next-generation sustainability thinking.Organizations seeking information about ValuuCompass capabilities can contact learnmore@valuufy.com or visit www.valuufy.com.About ValuufyFounded in Kyoto and built on research from Doshisha University's Value Research Center, Valuufy translates stakeholder relationship management into measurable business value. The company provides stakeholder assessment, competitive benchmarking, and strategic improvement roadmaps that help organizations create value while managing risks. ValuuCompass synthesizes over 1,200 sustainability metrics from 45 global frameworks into actionable insights across seven stakeholder groups, providing data on relationship health, value potential, risk exposure, and improvement pathways.About Mainichi Future Creation LabEstablished in 2017 as the innovation hub within the Mainichi Shimbun Group, one of Japan's largest media groups encompassing newspapers, magazines, and digital publications with nationwide reach, Mainichi Future Creation Lab identifies and accelerates breakthrough solutions to pressing social challenges. The group's publications include the Mainichi Shimbun daily newspaper and Weekly Economist magazine, among other media properties. Contact Information:Valuufy Inc.news@valuufy.comMedia Inquiries:Mainichi Future Creation Lab mirailab@mainichi.co.jpSource: Valuufy Inc