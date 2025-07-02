

Signing ceremony for cooperation agreement

TOKYO, July 2, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has received an order for the supply of four circulating water pumps (CWP) for Units 5 and 6 of the Sanmen Nuclear Power Plant in China, in collaboration with Dongfang Electric Machinery Co., Ltd. (Head office: Deyang, Sichuan Province, "DFEM"), a core company of the Dongfang Electric Group, one of China's three major heavy electrical equipment manufacturers. DFEM and MHI are advancing collaboration to expand the business of nuclear power plants in China, and this order is an example of MHI Group's partnering efforts. MHI will continue to build strategic partnerships globally to incorporate external expertise through partnering efforts and deliver its technologies, products and services to a wider range of customers.The Sanmen Nuclear Power Plant is located in Sanmen County, Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province in southeastern China. Construction of the newly ordered Units 5 and 6 will follow Units 1 and 2 that are in operation and Units 3 and 4 that are under construction. The reactor type for these units will be the Hualong One / HPR1000, a Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) with a capacity of 1215 MWe.This contract marks the first order received under the collaboration between DFEM and MHI, and both parties aim to expand their business in the field of circulating water pumps for nuclear power plants in China.Circulating water pumps are used in the condensate systems, which cool the steam discharged from the turbine in the secondary system of PWRs and returns the steam to water. To cool the steam, circulating water pumps need to draw a large volume of water from the water source and supply it to the condenser, which requires a very large-sized pump. MHI has a proven track record of supplying over 500 CWPs to the market.MHI will continue contributing to greater energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact across a wide range of countries and regions through valuable proposals for the energy market.For more information about DFEM, please visit https://dfem.dongfang.com/