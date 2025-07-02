



KAWASAKI, Japan, July 2, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the launch of a new solution that utilizes AI agents to facilitate rapid impact analysis and optimal decision-making in global supply chains. The solution, which is positioned to enhance resilience in global supply chains, will be available to customers worldwide from today as a new feature of Fujitsu's all-in-one operation platform Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS (DI PaaS), offered as part of Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu's cross-industry business model to address societal issues.Fujitsu will continue to contribute to a sustainable world by enhancing resilience through the integration of data, AI technologies, and industry expertise, minimizing the impact on customers' businesses even in unforeseen circumstances.Navigating uncertainty: supporting customer resilience amid industry supply chain challengesIn recent years, geopolitical risks, natural disasters, and market fluctuations have heightened uncertainty for businesses around the world. The manufacturing industry, with its complex global supply chains, faces particularly significant risks. Unforeseen events can lead to changes in transportation routes, production stoppages, and increased costs, which can exert downward pressure on profits and reduce competitiveness. Traditional supply chain management struggles to respond swiftly, making the review of business continuity plans (BCP) and strengthening supply chain resilience urgent priorities.Solution featuresThe solution consolidates data from internal and external sources, swiftly pinpointing products heavily impacted by market fluctuations and calculating profit impacts. Utilizing DI PaaS's robust data integration capabilities, analyses that once took weeks can now be completed in days. AI agents offer countermeasure proposals, facilitating optimal decision-making through on-screen simulations.The solution enhances supply chain resilience through three key steps:1. Analysis of profit and cost structure- Visualizes suppliers and factories affected by market fluctuations in the global supply chain- Presents import costs incurred for each product and route- Enables customers to understand their profit and cost structure in detail and identify potential risks2. Strategic pricing simulator- Analyzes the impact of price changes on demand using a price elasticity model- Simulates appropriate sale prices for each product when cost structures change due to market fluctuations- Facilitates the formulation of optimal pricing strategies in response to market changes, maximizing customer revenue3. Operational change simulator- Supports supply chain optimization through analysis of changes in cost structure and profit when changing from procurement sources with excessive import costs- AI agents evaluate the impact of operational changes, such as selecting alternative suppliers and changing transportation routes, and the orchestrator agent makes comprehensive judgments to support rapid impact analysis and optimal decision-makingShotaro Yachi, Chairman of Fujitsu Future Studies Center, comments:"We are witnessing significant changes in the international landscape. In these rapidly evolving times, it's crucial to understand our environment, chart our course, and adapt. I am confident that Fujitsu's innovative business model and advanced technologies will swiftly develop and deliver solutions to enhance the resilience of Japan's industry against various environmental changes."About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsu