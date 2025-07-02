

All-New Grandis





TOKYO, July 2, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that Mitsubishi Motors Europe B.V., Mitsubishi Motors' subsidiary in Europe, will begin a sequential launch of the all-new Grandis compact SUV for the European market this year. The model will be manufactured at Renault's Valladolid plant in Spain.Online world premiere of the all-new Grandis: https://www.youtube.com/live/B7nT3I1bPEEThe all-new Grandis is a compact SUV based on the CMF-B platform, supplied on an OEM basis by Mitsubishi Motors' Alliance partner Renault, and follows the launch of the ASX compact SUV and the Colt compact hatchback in Europe back in 2023. Based on the concept of a roomy and versatile cabin space, this will be the first vehicle under the Grandis name to be launched in the European market in 13 years, and the lineup will include mild hybrid (MHEV) and hybrid EV (HEV) models."Following the launch of the Outlander PHEV last year, we are strengthening our lineup in the European market with the introduction of the all-new Grandis, featuring Mitsubishi Motors' Dynamic Shield design," said Tatsuo Nakamura, executive vice president of Mitsubishi Motors. "With an additional launch of the Eclipse Cross BEV model around the same time, we will offer a diverse range of electrified vehicles-HEV, PHEV, and BEV-to meet the varied needs of our customers."Product OverviewExteriorThe name of the all-new Grandis is derived from the Latin word meaning large and impressive, symbolizing its large interior space and exterior design with commanding presence. The front face features Mitsubishi Motors' signature Dynamic Shield design, with a glossy black grille and satin silver accents conveying confidence, powerful performance, and refined elegance. The flowing roofline that extends toward the rear creates a side silhouette that balances dynamic styling with a spacious interior, while the newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels1 give the impression of daring and premium quality. At the rear, the vehicle adopts the Sculptural Hexagon design identity, showcasing a sculpted hexagonal motif that reflects both strength and the Mitsubishi Motors DNA. Sleek, horizontally aligned rear combination lights also add a touch of modern sophistication.InteriorThe interior offers a practical two-row, five-seat layout that focuses on ease of use and load capacity. The rear seats feature a sliding function that allows up to 160 millimeters of forward and backward adjustment. The luggage space load capacity can be expanded from 434 liters2 to 566 liters when the rear seats are slid fully forward, and up to 1,455 liters with the rear seatbacks folded flat. The power remote tailgate1 can be opened and closed not only with the switches on the instrument panel and the tailgate itself, but also hands-free - simply by placing a foot under the rear bumper while carrying the keyless operation key. The panoramic glass roof1 with electrochromic function allows users to switch between transparency and shading at the touch of a button, reducing glare and heat from the sun while creating an expansive and comfortable interior space. Preset configurations offer adjustable options, allowing users to toggle between a fully transparent roof, a fully shaded roof, or a split mode with transparency at the front and shading at the rear, or vice versa.PowertrainThe all-new Grandis is available with two different powertrains: an MHEV model and an HEV model. The MHEV model, powered by a 1.3-liter direct fuel-injection gasoline turbo engine offers a choice of a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (7DCT) versions. The engine delivers 103 kilowatts (kW) for both manual gearbox and 7DCT. The HEV model, meanwhile, provides a total combined output of 115 kW, combining six components to maximize efficiency and performance: a naturally-aspirated, four-cylinder 1.8-liter gasoline engine producing 80 kW of power, with two electric motors, a 36 kW drive motor and a 15 kW generator, a power electronics box with two built-in inverters and converters, a 1.4 kilowatt-hours (kWh) lithium-ion traction battery, and a smart multi-mode gearbox transmission that optimizes driving according to road conditions. This HEV system analyzes driving conditions in real time and automatically controls the optimal power distribution between the engine and electric motor based on powertrain status and power usage. Three driving modes are available: EV mode, which runs on electric motor power alone; hybrid mode, which utilizes the output of the electric motor and engine together; and regenerative mode, which uses regenerative braking to recover deceleration energy during deceleration, convert it into electric power, and store it in the drive battery. The optimal driving mode is automatically selected according to driving conditions. In addition, an E-Save mode is provided, which can be activated at the driver's discretion. By maintaining the charge level of the drive battery at 40 percent or more, power is reserved for when EV driving is desired or where the engine requires assistance from the electric motor, such as on uphill climbs.Digital and ConnectivityIn addition to a vertical 10.4-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) system, the all-new Grandis features advanced connectivity with Google built-in 3. This includes Google Assistant, which uses voice recognition to make calls, play music, and adjust the air conditioning temperature; Google Maps, which provides navigation capabilities and real-time traffic information; and Google Play, which offers more than 100 apps for music, games, video streaming, and more, just like a smartphone. Both Apple CarPlay4 and Android Auto are supported, enabling wireless connection to a smartphone. Furthermore, four drive modes, Perso, Eco, Comfort, and Sport, can be selected at will through the SDA, depending on the driver's preferences and driving conditions. Finally, the Mitsubishi Motors mobile app enhances connectivity with a car finder function to locate parked cars from their smartphones and a digital key function for remote locking, unlocking, and engine operation, adding everyday convenience.SafetyThe all-new Grandis features a number of advanced active safety systems, including ultrasonic sensors, cameras, and forward radar that continuously monitor surroundings to support confident driving. It also offers a full range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) 5, such as the Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)1 system, enhancing both driver support and safe, secure driving.1. Equipped on certain trim levels2. In accordance with the measurement method of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) (ISO 3832)3. Google built-in, Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Play, and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC.4. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.5. The all-new Grandis is equipped with the following driver assistance systems.- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go (ACC) (Stop & Go function available only for AT/HEV)- Around View Monitor (AVM)- MI-PILOT (available only for AT/HEV)- Automatic High Beam (AHB)- Blind Spot Warning (BSW)- Cruise Control with Speed Limiter- Distance Warning- Driver Attention Monitor (DAM)- Emergency Lane Assist (ELA)- Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM)- Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA)- Lane Centering Assist (LCA)(available only for AT/HEV)- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)- Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)- Occupant Safe Exit Assist (OSEA)- Park Assist (available only for AT/HEV)- Parking sensors- Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (Rear AEB)- Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)- Rear View Camera (RVC)About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/