ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. ("CoastalSouth" or the "Company"), a Georgia corporation and the bank holding company for Coastal States Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,035,000 shares of its common stock, 1,700,000 of which are being sold by CoastalSouth and 335,000 of which are being sold by certain selling shareholders, at a public offering price of $21.50 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on July 2, 2025 on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "COSO". The closing of the offering is expected to occur on July 3, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.In addition, the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 305,250 shares of the Company's common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.CoastalSouth intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, supporting our organic growth, funding opportunistic strategic acquisitions, funding branch expansion, and repaying indebtedness. CoastalSouth will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders.Piper Sandler is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering. Stephens Inc. is acting as lead manager.A registration statement on Form S-1 (including a preliminary prospectus) relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 1, 2025. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from:Piper Sandler & Co., Prospectus DepartmentPhone: (800) 747-3924 Email: prospectus@psc.comStephens Inc., Syndicate DepartmentPhone: (800) 643-9691 Email: prospectus@stephens.comInvestors may also view the registration statement, preliminary prospectus and, when available, the final prospectus on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.About CoastalSouth BancsharesCoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal States Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a full range of banking products and services designed for businesses, real estate professionals, and consumers looking for a deep and meaningful relationship with their bank. Coastal States Bank has a community banking presence in the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort), Savannah, and the Atlanta Metropolitan market, and serves communities across the country through its Government Guaranteed Lending, Senior Housing, Marine Lending, and Mortgage Banker Finance lines of business. At present, COSO has approximately $2.2 billion in total assets. To learn more visit https://www.coastalstatesbank.com/.Forward-Looking Statements:This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This document specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected listing on the NYSE, closing of the offering, enhanced visibility of our company, expansion of our investor base, and enhanced liquidity of our shares of common stock. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; our ability to finance our current business and proposed future business; and the competitive environment of our business, as well as the performance of the stock market in general. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond CoastalSouth's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of CoastalSouth's registration statement on Form S-1 related to the offering (Registration No. 333-287854), as well as any other SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of CoastalSouth's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. CoastalSouth undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.ContactsStephen R. StonePresident and Chief Executive OfficerCoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc.sstone@coastalstatesbank.com

