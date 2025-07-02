Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.07.2025 08:48 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Safe Life acquires Salvavidas Cardio, enters Spanish AED market

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Life, a leading global provider of public access life-saving solutions, announces that Salvavidas Cardio ("Salvavidas") (https://salvavidas.com), is joining the group. Salvavidas, based in Madrid, is a leader in the growing Spanish market for automated external defibrillators (AEDs). A substantial share of its business is subscriptions including monitoring and maintenance of the devices to further enhance customer safety and security.

Safe Life

"We have for a long time had our eyes on Spain; it is a large and dynamic market in Europe and I'm extremely happy we're now able to partner with one of the leading forces in it, and one that has truly shown market-shaping leadership." says Jimmy Eriksson, CEO of Safe Life. "Carlos has led a seasoned team on a transformation journey, and along with the whole Safe Life team I am very much looking forward to working together to further the Group's market presence in Spain and to exchange best practices with the rest of our companies in Europe and beyond."

Salvavidas is led by a strong management team, and under this team has shifted its business model and exhibited considerable growth over the past few years. With strong focus on customer experience, they have built an efficient structure and operation which enables delivery of goods and services across all of Spain, and they are poised to continue this growth path.

Carlos Fernandez, Managing Director of Salvavidas, comments:
"When I first met Jimmy and Alex, the founders of Safe Life, I immediately felt that joining them had to be the right route to go. My team and I have, I feel, done well to transform our business in the Spanish market, and with the capabilities available within a focused Group like Safe Life, we are ready to do more and to grow faster and further. It is fully clear to me that our customers stand to gain from this partnership, and for our entire team it's a great opportunity to now be part of a global organization determined to save more lives. I also want to extend my gratitude to our previous investors, for how they supported our journey to this point."

The acquisition is part of Safe Life's ambitious and accelerated growth strategy. With increasing demand for AEDs and public safety equipment, Safe Life continues to pursue strategic opportunities to expand its reach and impact. The Group's strategy combines use of its platform strength and breadth of offering, with harnessing the power of local entrepreneurship and market knowledge.

About Safe Life
Founded in 2019, Safe Life is a group of companies focused on delivering life-saving equipment and training. With a core focus on AEDs, Safe Life has rapidly expanded across Europe and North America through a series of successful acquisitions, supporting a shared vision of safer communities everywhere. Learn more at https://www.safelife.se.

About Salvavidas Cardio

Salvavidas Cardio is Spain's leading AED program manager. Founded in 2009, the company has transformed over the last years into a scalable "cardio-as-a-service" platform with tech-enabled AED services & training at its core. Through an integrated, easy-to-manage solution, Salvavidas Cardio seeks to empower thousands of organizations to protect what matters most: lives.

Learn more at https://www.salvavidas.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508342/Safe_Life_orange_ID_a8aa996f620f_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safe-life-acquires-salvavidas-cardio-enters-spanish-aed-market-302496516.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.