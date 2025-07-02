Safe Life acquires Salvavidas Cardio, enters Spanish AED market

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Life, a leading global provider of public access life-saving solutions, announces that Salvavidas Cardio ("Salvavidas") (https://salvavidas.com), is joining the group. Salvavidas, based in Madrid, is a leader in the growing Spanish market for automated external defibrillators (AEDs). A substantial share of its business is subscriptions including monitoring and maintenance of the devices to further enhance customer safety and security.

"We have for a long time had our eyes on Spain; it is a large and dynamic market in Europe and I'm extremely happy we're now able to partner with one of the leading forces in it, and one that has truly shown market-shaping leadership." says Jimmy Eriksson, CEO of Safe Life. "Carlos has led a seasoned team on a transformation journey, and along with the whole Safe Life team I am very much looking forward to working together to further the Group's market presence in Spain and to exchange best practices with the rest of our companies in Europe and beyond."

Salvavidas is led by a strong management team, and under this team has shifted its business model and exhibited considerable growth over the past few years. With strong focus on customer experience, they have built an efficient structure and operation which enables delivery of goods and services across all of Spain, and they are poised to continue this growth path.

Carlos Fernandez, Managing Director of Salvavidas, comments:

"When I first met Jimmy and Alex, the founders of Safe Life, I immediately felt that joining them had to be the right route to go. My team and I have, I feel, done well to transform our business in the Spanish market, and with the capabilities available within a focused Group like Safe Life, we are ready to do more and to grow faster and further. It is fully clear to me that our customers stand to gain from this partnership, and for our entire team it's a great opportunity to now be part of a global organization determined to save more lives. I also want to extend my gratitude to our previous investors, for how they supported our journey to this point."

The acquisition is part of Safe Life's ambitious and accelerated growth strategy. With increasing demand for AEDs and public safety equipment, Safe Life continues to pursue strategic opportunities to expand its reach and impact. The Group's strategy combines use of its platform strength and breadth of offering, with harnessing the power of local entrepreneurship and market knowledge.

About Safe Life

Founded in 2019, Safe Life is a group of companies focused on delivering life-saving equipment and training. With a core focus on AEDs, Safe Life has rapidly expanded across Europe and North America through a series of successful acquisitions, supporting a shared vision of safer communities everywhere. Learn more at https://www.safelife.se.

About Salvavidas Cardio

Salvavidas Cardio is Spain's leading AED program manager. Founded in 2009, the company has transformed over the last years into a scalable "cardio-as-a-service" platform with tech-enabled AED services & training at its core. Through an integrated, easy-to-manage solution, Salvavidas Cardio seeks to empower thousands of organizations to protect what matters most: lives.

Learn more at https://www.salvavidas.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508342/Safe_Life_orange_ID_a8aa996f620f_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safe-life-acquires-salvavidas-cardio-enters-spanish-aed-market-302496516.html