OKX Launches in France, With 'Mild Mild West' Screening in Cannes

PARIS, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global onchain technology company, has officially launched its fully regulated centralized crypto exchange in France, via MiCA passporting. Celebrating this milestone, OKX screened its short film, 'Mild Mild West,' at an exclusive event in Cannes.

French users now have access to deep liquidity spot trading, staking, trading bots, and more than 270 cryptocurrencies, including 60+ crypto-Euro pairs, within a secure, transparent, and compliant framework. The OKX platform includes standout features such as crypto earn products, automated trading bots, and a roadmap of localized offerings designed for the French market. Combining a strong focus on regulation and customer experience, OKX brings powerful infrastructure with fully localized customer support.

"Launching our MiCA-compliant platform in France is a major milestone in our European expansion," said Erald Ghoos, CEO of OKX Europe. "France is a key market for us, and we're proud to offer a fully regulated, localized experience with seamless Euro access, low fees, and deep liquidity. We're committed to building trust through compliance, transparency, and world-class service tailored to the French crypto community."

To mark the launch, OKX hosted an exclusive red carpet event in Cannes featuring a screening of its film 'Mild Mild West,' which challenges outdated stereotypes of crypto as the "wild west" and highlighting the industry's evolution toward regulation and trust, starring Vincent Cassel, Chazz Palminteri and Bonnie Chen.

The launch in France follows a year of significant global momentum for OKX. Over the past 12 months, the company has seen a double-digit percentage increase in active users, a substantial rise in assets under management (AUM), and a more than 30% growth in workforce across the EEA. OKX continues to build out its presence in Europe with a firm focus on regulatory compliance, innovation, and user protection.

OKX is MiCA-compliant and was among the first global exchanges to meet this new regulatory standard, and has now started passporting its products and services via its license from Malta. Over the last few weeks, OKX hosted exclusive launch events in Berlin - Germany, Warsaw - Poland, and Madrid - Spain, to officially announce its fully localized platform in the markets. Last year, OKX also launched in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The company also publishes monthly Proof of Reserves, leading the industry in transparency and user protection. With 31 consecutive monthly snapshots, OKX continues to raise the bar for industry reporting standards.

Trusted by more than 60 million customers around the globe, OKX is a technology company building a decentralized future that makes the world more tradable, transparent and connected. We're known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world, and have processed trillions of dollars in transactions.

We have key regional offices, including headquarters in San José, California, for the Americas and in Dubai for the Middle East. We also have offices in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Türkiye, Australia and Europe. Over the past several years, we've built one of the world's most comprehensive regulatory compliant, licensed crypto companies. We hold licenses in the United States, the UAE, EEA, Singapore and Australia, as well as in other markets.

We're steadfastly committed to transparency and security and publish Proof of Reserves reports on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com.

