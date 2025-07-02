Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
WKN: 913531 | ISIN: GB0004300496 | Ticker-Symbol: RTZ
Tradegate
02.07.25 | 08:04
0,573 Euro
+4,95 % +0,027
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5260,54809:22
0,5280,55109:13
02.07.2025 09:06 Uhr
Pan African Resources Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Pan African Resources Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

Pan African Resources PLC Pan African Resources Funding Company

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales Limited

under Companies Act 1985 with registered Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) with limited liability

Share code on AIM: PAF Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Share code on JSE: PAN Alpha code: PARI

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR code: PAFRY

('Pan African' or 'the Company' or 'the Group')

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Pan African, the South African gold producer, announces that on 1 July 2025, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 30 June 2025 (the 'Programme') it purchased the following number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares' or 'Shares') through Peel Hunt LLP ('Peel Hunt'). The Shares purchased will be cancelled and delisted from the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ('LSE') and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ('JSE') .

Date of purchases

1 July 2025

Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased

420,317

LSE on-market purchases

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased on LSE (on-market)

420,317

Lowest price paid per Share (pence per share):

46.75

Highest price paid per Share (pence per share):

47.00

Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence per share):

46.89

Included in the above are 20,317 Ordinary Shares which Peel Hunt, acting as principal, acquired through the JSE Order book and sold to the Company on-market through the LSE.

Following the purchases and pursuant to the cancellation thereof, the Company will have 2,335,254,946 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in issue, of which 306,358,058 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury.

The above figure of 2,335,254,946 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculating whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the tables below contain detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the Programme.

Individual transactions on LSE:

Number of Shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Execution venue

20,317

46.86

15:09

LSE

75,000

46.90

15:16

LSE

175,000

47.00

15:16

LSE

150,000

46.75

15:54

LSE

The information contained in this update is the responsibility of the Pan African board of directors and has not been reviewed or reported on by the Group's external auditors.

Rosebank

2 July 2025

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information

Corporate Office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered Office

107 Cheapside, 2nd Floor

London, EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk

Chief Executive Officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial Director and debt officer

Marileen Kok

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor Relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company Secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor & JSE Debt Sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0) 63 482 3802

Joint Broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint Broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800


