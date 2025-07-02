Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2025 09:10 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar launches next-generation lithium-ion battery technology for electric counter balanced equipment portfolio

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 2 JULY 2025 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)

Kalmar launches next-generation lithium-ion battery technology for electric counter balanced equipment portfolio

Kalmar has introduced its second-generation lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery solution for its range of electrically powered counter balanced equipment: reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklifts. The new battery system delivers enhanced energy capacity, improved thermal stability, and a longer, more predictable performance curve across a wide range of operating environments. The solution is now available globally with the European standard, while versions for the US and Chinese standards will follow in 2026.

Building on the success of its previous Li-ion solution, Kalmar's Gen 2 battery technology has been developed to meet the growing demands of customers seeking safer, more efficient and more sustainable cargo-handling solutions.

The new battery features advanced cell chemistry that extends the battery's life cycle. With more energy throughput compared to the previous generation, customers can expect consistent and reliable performance over the long term. This results in reduced battery replacement costs and easier shift planning, contributing to lower total cost of ownership.

With the Gen 2 solution, Kalmar electric equipment will substantially improve the battery capacity, e.g. Kalmar electric reachstackers will in a heavy duty application be able to operate up to 10 hours, allowing for greater flexibility and uptime in demanding terminal environments.

In addition to increased energy capacity the Gen 2 battery also offers improved thermal resilience. This provides enhanced operational safety and stability, especially in hot climate conditions.

Peter Berndtson, Vice President, Counter Balanced Product Line, Kalmar: "Our second-generation battery is a major step forward in helping our customers transition to fully electric fleets without compromising performance. The enhanced safety, longer lifespan and improved operating times provide our customers with a high level of predictability and peace of mind when it comes to managing their operations."

Kalmar continues to lead the way in developing advanced, eco-efficient solutions for the material handling industry, supporting customers in meeting their electrification and sustainability goals.


Further information for the press:

Peter Berndtson, Vice President, Counter Balanced Product Line, Kalmar, tel. +46 727 127 203, peter.berndtson@kalmarglobal.com

Aino-Leena Juutinen, Director, Marketing & Communications, Counter Balanced, Kalmar, tel. +358 44 535 3030, aino-leena.juutinen@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar



Attachment

  • Next gen Li-ion powered electric range (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2e94087a-d86d-4bdb-80e9-b120d03a91b3)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.