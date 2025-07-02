Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company"), an exploration company focused on the discovery of battery metals in Brazil's Lithium Valley, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Fernando Tallarico, PhD, P.Geo. Geo, to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee, effective immediately.

Dr. Tallarico is a highly respected exploration geologist and mining executive with over 35 years of technical and leadership experience. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and CEO of Axel REE, an ASX-listed explorer in Brazil's Lithium Valley, where he led the company's IPO and early-stage development, including the discovery of high-grade rare-earth and gallium mineralization. He also played a key role in forging strategic partnerships with Brazilian government authorities, Invest Minas, and state economic agencies, helping to attract domestic investment and align regulatory support.

Prior to Axel REE, Dr. Tallarico served as Managing Director and Board Member of Águia Resources Ltd, where he led phosphate and copper exploration programs in Brazil, advancing the Tres Estradas Phosphate Project from grassroots discovery to mine construction permitting. He also held senior roles at Vale S.A., where he contributed to several major discoveries in the Carajás Belt, and served as Exploration Manager for BHP, overseeing diamond exploration across South America.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Tallarico worked with Canadian mining companies including Noranda-Falconbridge and the Forbes & Manhattan Group. At Noranda-Falconbridge, he contributed to greenfield exploration programs that led to the discovery of the Araguaia nickel-laterite deposit and the Pedra Branca copper deposit. At Forbes & Manhattan, he was instrumental in advancing the Autazes Potash Project and developing a broad portfolio of early-stage exploration assets across Brazil.

Dr. Tallarico is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and a Practicing Member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. He holds a PhD in Economic Geology from UNICAMP and has authored multiple peer-reviewed academic papers in the field. His expertise spans the full mineral exploration lifecycle-from target generation and drilling through to resource definition, metallurgy, and investor engagement.

With a robust international network across Brazil, Australia, and North America, including strong connections to regulators, research institutions, and global investment funds-Dr. Tallarico brings deep strategic value to Spark as it advances its battery metals strategy in Brazil.

Appointment of Sead Hamzagic as Audit Committee Chair

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Sead Hamzagic, CGA, as Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Hamzagic brings over 37 years of experience in public practice accounting and financial management.

He has held senior financial leadership roles with both public and private companies in Canada, particularly in the natural resource and mining sectors. He has served as a Director and/or Chief Financial Officer for numerous publicly listed companies on Nasdaq, the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Canadian Securities Exchange. As a seasoned CFO and advisor, he has successfully guided organizations through IPOs, reverse takeovers, regulatory compliance, financial reporting, and audit processes.

Mr. Hamzagic has held leadership roles with several mineral resource companies, including Foremost Clean Energy Ltd, Wealth Minerals Ltd, Cobra Venture Corp, World Copper Ltd, GoldHaven Resources Corp, and Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Notably, he served as CFO of Northstar Clean Technologies Inc, where he played a key role in executing the company's $12.2 million initial public offering.

Renowned for his disciplined approach to internal controls, risk management, and financial governance, Mr. Hamzagic is well-positioned to oversee Spark's audit and disclosure practices. His deep experience with capital markets, external auditors, and board-level financial reporting will support strong oversight and enhance investor confidence as Spark advances its battery metals strategy in Brazil's Lithium Valley.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Fernando Tallarico and Mr. Sead Hamzagic to the Spark Energy board," commented Eugene Hodgson, Spark's Chair and CEO. "Dr. Tallarico brings world-class geological expertise, a track record of discovery in Brazil, and a unique ability to align exploration strategy with regulatory and investment priorities. His insights and experience will be invaluable as we advance our work in Brazil's Lithium Valley.

"Mr. Hamzagic adds deep financial expertise and corporate governance experience as Audit Chair-critical pillars as we enter Spark's next phase of disciplined growth. Together, these appointments significantly enhance our board and position Spark to become a leading force in Brazil's battery metals sector."

Resignation of Director Michael Stier

The Company also reports that Michael Stier has resigned from the Board of Directors. Spark sincerely thanks Mr. Stier for his contributions and notes that he will continue supporting the Company in an advisory capacity.

Options Grant

Additionally, the Company has granted an aggregate of 2,200,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, and consultants pursuant to its stock option plan. The grant includes 1,750,000 Options to insiders of the Company. Each Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD $0.10 per share for a period of two years. The Options vest immediately and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

In addition, the Company advises that further to its press release of June 20, 2025, the date of the options granted as disclosed therein has been corrected to July 1, 2025 and will expire two years after that date, while all other terms remain unchanged.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc. is a Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of battery metals and mineral assets, with a particular emphasis on its substantial interests in Brazil. The Company's flagship project is the Arapaima Lithium & REE project spanning a combined 91,900 hectares in Brazil's renowned Lithium Valley, one of the most prolific mining regions in the world. This region is rapidly gaining global recognition for its vast deposits of lithium and rare earth minerals, positioning Brazil as a critical player in the global energy transition.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. In addition, it should be noted that rock, soil and stream sediment samples are inherently selective samples and may not represent the true underlying mineralization. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257407

SOURCE: Spark Energy Minerals Inc.