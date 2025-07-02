ASM Automation Group Berhad: ASM Makes Encouraging ACE Market Debut with Opening Price of RM0.17 Per Share

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / ASM Automation Group Berhad ("ASM" or the "Group"), an established specialist of automation machinery solutions in Malaysia, made its successful debut today on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). The Company's shares opened at RM0.17 per share , matching its initial public offering ("IPO") price.

From L-R: (ASM Automation Group Berhad) Dato' Ts Dr Thian Boon Chung, Independent Non-Executive Director; (Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn Bhd) Mr. Kelvin Khoo, Managing Director; (ASM Automation Group Berhad) Madam. Kamalam A/P Kurup Krishnan, Executive Director; Mr. Leong Weng Khin, Executive Director; Tengku Faizwa Binti Tengku Razif, Independent Non-Executive Chairperson; Mr. Chan Kok Heng, Managing Director; (M & A Equity?Holdings?Berhad) Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director; (M & A Securities Sdn Bhd) Mr. Gary Ting, Head of Corporate Finance; Mr. Danny Wong, Deputy Head of Corporate Finance; (ASM Automation Group Berhad) Mr. Woo Ah Kek, Independent Non-Executive Director and Ms. Jolene Lai Ooi Yoke, Independent Non-Executive Director

ASM is listed under the stock name " ASM " and stock code " 0362 "

Established in 1994, ASM has grown from a small-scale custom automation outfit into a regionally trusted automation machinery solutions provider. The Group specialises in the design, development, fabrication, installation and commissioning of Front-of-Line ("FOL") processing solutions and End-of-Line ("EOL") packaging solutions, primarily serving the food and beverage ("F&B") manufacturing sector. ASM's offerings are supported by after-sales services, equipment upgrades, and a strong focus on Design & Development ("D&D"), enabling clients to automate and optimise their production lines for improved efficiency and reduced labour dependency.

Through the IPO, ASM raised RM21.82 million in gross proceeds via the issuance of 128.34 million new shares. The proceeds will be channelled towards:

RM11.40 million for the acquisition of land and construction of a new factory to increase production and assembly capacity.

RM2.30 million for purchase of machines and purchase of equipment and components for the assembly of demonstration machineries to support operational growth and customer engagement.

RM2.00 million for D&D activities to enhance design and development capabilities.

RM1.92 million for working capital to support day-to-day operations.

RM4.20 million for listing expenses.

Mr. Chan Kok Heng, Managing Director of ASM Automation Group Berhad , said, "Today marks a defining chapter in ASM's 30-year journey. Our successful listing on the ACE Market is a testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of our customers, and the confidence of our investors. The capital raised through this IPO empowers us to expand our operations, scale up our innovation pipeline, and reinforce our position as a forward-looking player in industrial automation. We remain committed to delivering excellence in engineering and creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders."

Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of M & A Equity Holdings Berhad , added, "ASM has built a solid foundation in the automation machinery solutions industry, with strong capabilities in designing customised systems for the F&B and broader manufacturing industries. Its export footprint and continued investments in D&D have enabled the Group to compete regionally. The successful debut on the ACE Market highlights investor confidence in ASM's strategy, growth trajectory, and long-term potential. We are honoured to support ASM in reaching this major milestone."

Mr. Kelvin Khoo, Managing Director of Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn Bhd , shared, "ASM's listing on the ACE Market is a strong endorsement of its fundamentals, industry positioning, and the vision of its leadership team. The Group's ability to deliver consistent growth, serve a diversified client base, and maintain profitability demonstrates strong financial discipline and operational maturity. We believe ASM is well-equipped to capitalise on the increasing demand for automation solutions and will continue to create long-term value for its shareholders in the years to come."

The listing provides ASM with a robust platform to accelerate its next phase of growth, particularly through the development of its new factory, deeper D&D engagement, and expansion into new markets. As demand for intelligent automation continues to grow, ASM is well-positioned to serve as a key enabler for manufacturers aiming to digitalise and future-proof their production capabilities.

M & A Securities Sdn Bhd is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for the IPO while Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn. Bhd. is the Financial Adviser.

###

ABOUT ASM AUTOMATION GROUP BERHAD

ASM Automation Group Berhad ("ASM" or the "Group"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Arrow Systems Sdn Bhd, has been in the automation machinery solutions industry since 1994. The Group specialises in designing, developing, fabricating, installing and commissioning Front-of-Line ("FOL") processing and End-of-Line ("EOL") packaging solutions, primarily for the food and beverage ("F&B") manufacturing sector. ASM also provides complementary services such as equipment modification and upgrading services, maintenance services, and the supply of spare parts and components. With a strong track record serving both local and international customers, including the Liwayway Group, ASM is set to continue expanding its capabilities and market presence in line with growing demand for industrial automation across Asia and beyond.

For more information, visit https://arrowsystemsonline.com/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of ASM Automation Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: ASM Automation Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/asm-makes-encouraging-ace-market-debut-with-opening-price-of-rm0.17-pe-1045220