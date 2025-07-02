A Swiss research team has developed a novel single-step annealing process for tunnel oxide passivating contact (TOPCon) solar cells. Demonstrating the approach, the scientists built a proof-of-concept TOPCon device with a 21% efficiency. Researchers at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) and Center Suisse d'Electronique et de Microtechnique (CSEM) in Switzerland developed a novel single-step thermal annealing process for tunnel oxide passivating contact (TOPCon) solar cells. The new process is intended to simplify the annealing process, which is currently being implemented by the ...

