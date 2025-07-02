The 373 MW Cleve Hill Solar Park is now exporting 100% of its capacity to the grid. Under construction, co-located energy storage to come online at a later date. The project has broken UK records for financing and offtake agreements, according to developer Quinbrook. The largest UK solar plant to date is up and running. Construction is complete at the 373 MW Cleve Hill Solar Park and commercial operations have begun. The project is now able to export 100% of its capacity to the grid, more than four times the electricity exported by the next largest operational UK project, according to project ...

