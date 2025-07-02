DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist (U37G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.2463 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 840780 CODE: U37G LN ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U37G LN LEI Code: 5493003YV4FCQGUGY035 Sequence No.: 394640 EQS News ID: 2163876

