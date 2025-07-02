DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (U37H LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.6729 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1194493 CODE: U37H LN ISIN: LU1407889457 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407889457 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U37H LN LEI Code: 5493003YV4FCQGUGY035 Sequence No.: 394642 EQS News ID: 2163880 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 02, 2025 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)