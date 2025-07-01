Anzeige
WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081 | Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1
Tradegate
02.07.25 | 11:00
75,82 Euro
+0,50 % +0,38
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces the Board of Directors of its U.S. Exchanges

NEW YORK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the election of all nominated directors to the boards of the U.S. exchanges operated by the company, which include The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, Nasdaq PHLX LLC, Nasdaq BX, Inc., Nasdaq ISE, LLC, Nasdaq MRX, LLC, and Nasdaq GEMX, LLC:

  • Kathlyn Card Beckles, Chief Legal Officer, Verisk Analytics, Inc.
  • Michael J. Curran, Retired Chairman and CEO, Boston Stock Exchange
  • Anne Marie Darling, Group Co-Chief Operating Officer and Barclays Execution Services Co-Chief Executive Officer, Barclays
  • Kevin Kennedy, EVP, North American Markets, Nasdaq
  • Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO and Executive Director, TMX Group Limited
  • Anita Lynch, Former Chief Data Officer, New Relic, Inc.
  • David Rosato, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, Eastern Bancshares
  • Andrew J. Schultz, Head of Strategic Options Business, The Susquehanna International Group of Companies
  • Elizabeth Wideman, SVP and Senior Deputy General Counsel, Comcast Corporation
  • Thomas A. Wittman, Retired EVP and Head of Global Trading and Market Services, Nasdaq

For further governance information, visit: http://ir.nasdaq.com/corporate-governance/nasdaq-stock-market/board-of-directors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Chris Hayden
+1.301.523.5829
Christopher.Hayden@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ato Garrett
+1.212.401.8737
Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
