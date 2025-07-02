Anzeige
02.07.2025
Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") has completed the monthly rebalancing for June 2025 of its Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP

Stockholm, 2nd of July 2025 - Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") today announces that it has completed the monthly rebalancing of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki (ISIN code SE0023260716).

In addition to the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, Virtune's product portfolio includes:

Virtune Stellar ETP
Virtune Staked Solana
Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP
Virtune XRP ETP
Virtune Avalanche ETP
Virtune Litecoin ETP
Virtune Chainlink ETP
Virtune Arbitrum ETP
Virtune Polygon ETP
Virtune Staked Cardano ETP
Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP
Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP
Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP

Index allocation as of 30th June (before rebalancing):

Uniswap: 17.00%
XRP: 12.82%
Litecoin: 12.67%
Solana: 12.49%
Chainlink: 11.79%
Stellar Lumen: 11.56%
Avalanche: 11.13%
Cardano: 10.55%

Index allocation as of 30th June (after rebalancing):

Solana: 12.50%
XRP: 12.50%
Cardano: 12.50%
Avalanche: 12.50%
Chainlink: 12.50%
Litecoin: 12.50%
Stellar: 12.50%
Uniswap: 12.50%

In connection with this month's rebalancing, no change was made to the composition of the index.

The performance of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP for June was -4.60%.

The rebalancing is carried out according to the index that the ETP tracks, the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index. The purpose of the monthly rebalancing is to reset the weights of each crypto asset to provide equal-weighted exposure to altcoins.

In June, crypto markets were mixed. Uniswap led with a 17.8% gain, followed by XRP at 2.95%. Solana and Litecoin slipped slightly, while Chainlink fell 4.25%. Avalanche and Cardano saw the sharpest drops at -13.7% and -16.6%, making them the month's weakest performers.

Performance of the crypto assets in the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP during June:

Uniswap: +17.8%
XRP: +2.95%
Solana: -1.08%
Litecoin: -1.12%
Chainlink: -4.25%
Avalanche: -13.7%
Cardano: -16.6%

Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP is the first of its kind in the Nordic region. It includes up to 10 leading alternative crypto assets (altcoins), excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum, that are part of the Nasdaq Crypto Index. Each altcoin is equally weighted to promote diversification; this structure allows investors to gain broad exposure to crypto assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum without being heavily concentrated in any single crypto asset.

If you, as anto learn more and subscribe to our newsletter for updates on upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.

Press contact
 Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)
christopher@virtune.com
+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune, headquartered in Stockholm, is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products listed on regulated European exchanges. Through regulatory compliance, strategic partnerships with leading industry players, and our experienced team, we empower global investors to access innovative and sophisticated investment solutions aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities June increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.


