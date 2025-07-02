Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - As the World Vape Show in Dubai (June 18-20, 2025) concluded, Geek Design, a team of QISITECH, made headlines by debuting a fully operational automated production line at the event-an industry-first move that spotlighted its integration of product development, branding, manufacturing, and marketing under its ODM model. Powered by QISI Intelligent Manufacturing's technical expertise, the showcase embodied how the Geek Design team transforms client visions into market-ready products through end-to-end automation and design excellence.







The ODM Ecosystem: Where Design Meets Manufacturing Prowess

QISITECH's ODM framework hinges on four core pillars:

Product : Rigorous DFM (Design for Manufacturing) and DFA (Design for Automation) assessments ensure designs are production-ready from conception.

Branding : Crafting distinct identities for products supported by global compliance (700+ certifications including TPD).

Production : Leveraging QISI's 220,000 m² smart manufacturing campus, outfitted with 16 core-tech patents for modular production lines.

Marketing: End-to-end support from POS materials to consumer engagement campaigns.

The show highlighted the industry's first fully automated vape line, developed in collaboration with equipment manufacturers to enable seamless, high-precision production.

Exhibition Highlights: A Glimpse into Automated Manufacturing Excellence

QISITECH's showcase centered on its collaborative automated line, a testament to its DFA-driven approach. The system-featuring modular robotics, AI-powered vision systems, and real-time quality control-demonstrated how components transform into finished products via streamlined processes: from automated material loading to functional testing and final assembly. This live demonstration underscored the brand's focus on integrating design intent with manufacturing efficiency, setting a new standard for ODM automation.

The production line shown at the show was a complete demonstration of the automated production process of a product. The entire automated production line had three sections: automated assembly of the e-liquid cups, fully automated assembly of the finished product, and fully automated packaging. The four machines on display were only part of the fully automated assembly of the finished product. In addition, some products including award-winning RAZ Series, Powered by Raz RYL , KRAZE, bracelet-styled KRAZE LUNA, and performance-focused i:FORCE were also presented at the show.

Industry Impact and Future Visions

QISITECH's core strength lies in its integration of smart manufacturing, digital systems, and automation-a "three-in-one" model that drives efficiency, precision, and scalability across production. This intelligent manufacturing ecosystem enables real-time monitoring, streamlined processes, and rapid response to client needs.

At the heart of its operations is a highly flexible supply chain, capable of quickly shifting between small-batch pilot runs and full-scale mass production. Combined with strong ramp-up capabilities, QISITECH helps partners accelerate time-to-market while maintaining full control over quality and consistency.

Quality is embedded at every level. The company enforces rigorous PQ, NPI, PE, and SQ standards, ensuring stable, high-yield production with minimal deviation. This commitment extends from component manufacturing to final assembly, supported by a dedicated R&D institute and 100% in-house process control.

In addition, QISITECH's independent design capabilities, led by the experienced Geek Design team, allow for fast and customized product development based on real market insights. Whether scaling up production or building from concept, QISITECH delivers a balanced solution that combines speed, flexibility, reliability, and innovation-making it a trusted long-term partner for global vape brands.

The World Vape Show drew praise for QISITECH's transparent manufacturing approach, with partners applauding the line's ability to handle diverse production scales-from small runs to mass orders. Moving forward, the brand plans to expand AI-driven automation, deepen age-verification tech innovation, and offer end-to-end ODM solutions that span from concept to certified production.

Redefining ODM as a Visible, Collaborative Experience

QISITECH's Dubai showcase re-imagined the trade show paradigm by bringing manufacturing to the forefront. By demonstrating how design, technology, and branding converge in real-time, the brand solidified its role as a leader in automated ODM, proving that innovation thrives where transparency and engineering excellence coexist.

