Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Completing the sale of issuance of subordinated notes issued at abroad by our Bank 02-Jul-2025 / 08:31 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Completing the sale of issuance of subordinated notes issued at abroad by our Bank DATE: July 01, 2025 Ref: Our public disclosure dated 24.06.2025 The sale of the issuance of subordinated notes (XS3106498051- US900148AH05) with 10,5 year maturity with the nominal value of USD 500 million, has been completed and receipt of the funds has been realized. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 394679 EQS News ID: 2163960 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

