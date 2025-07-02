Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
02.07.25 | 09:21
2,940 Euro
+12,21 % +0,320
02.07.2025 10:03 Uhr
02.07.2025 10:03 Uhr
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Completing the sale of issuance of subordinated notes issued at abroad by our Bank

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Completing the sale of issuance of subordinated notes issued at abroad by our Bank 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Completing the sale of issuance of subordinated notes issued at abroad by our Bank 
02-Jul-2025 / 08:31 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Completing the sale of issuance of subordinated notes issued at abroad by our Bank 
 
DATE: July 01, 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
Ref: Our public disclosure dated 24.06.2025 
 
  
 
The sale of the issuance of subordinated notes (XS3106498051- US900148AH05) with 10,5 year maturity with the nominal 
value of USD 500 million, has been completed and receipt of the funds has been realized. 
 
  
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
  
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
  
 
  
 
Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 394679 
EQS News ID:  2163960 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2163960&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2025 03:31 ET (07:31 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
