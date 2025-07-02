RWS continues winning streak with four awards in a year for its neural machine translation solution

RWS, a content solutions company, powered by technology and human expertise, today announced that its Language Weaver solution has been selected as winner of the 'Machine Translation Solution of the Year' award in the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough.

The AI Breakthrough Awards shine a spotlight on the boldest innovators and most impactful technologies leading the charge in AI across a comprehensive set of categories, including generative AI, agentic AI, natural language processing and industry-specific AI applications. This year's program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries.

"While many competitors offer fragmented capabilities, Language Weaver delivers a uniquely comprehensive translation experience tailored for global enterprises," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough. "We're pleased to award RWS with the 2025 award for 'Machine Translation Solution of the Year!'"

The latest award follows three other recent industry accolades, including two 2025 AI Excellence Awards and an AI Breakthrough Award in 2024.

Language Weaver is an AI-powered translation solution that seamlessly integrates adaptive neural machine translation (NMT), scalable performance, intuitive usability and enterprise-grade security into a single, end-to-end platform. The solution ensures compliance with data protection regulations and offers robust privacy controls as well as flexible deployment options whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in hybrid environments.

"This award is a true testament to the incredible dedication and innovation of our Language Weaver team," said Mark Lawyer, President of Regulated Industries Linguistic AI at RWS. "Their passion, expertise, and relentless pursuit of excellence have positioned Language Weaver as a leader in AI-powered translation capable of helping clients to handle high volumes of complex, multilingual content."

The Language Weaver platform processes up to 500,000 words per minute across 150+ languages and its adaptive AI models continuously learn and refine translations. It incorporates industry-specific glossaries, branded terminology, and real-time feedback for enhanced contextual accuracy.

About RWS

RWS is a content solutions company, powered by technology and human expertise. We grow the value of ideas, data and content by making sure organizations are understood. Everywhere.

Our proprietary technology, 45+ AI patents and human experts help organizations bring ideas to market faster, build deeper relationships across borders and cultures, and enter new markets with confidence growing their business and connecting them to a world of opportunities.

It's why over 80 of the world's top 100 brands trust RWS to drive innovation, inform decisions and shape brand experiences.

With 60+ global locations, across five continents, our teams work with businesses across almost all industries. Innovating since 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: rws.com.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

