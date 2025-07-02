Recognition reflects 8x8's role in the accelerating digital transformation across UK public sector

As UK public sector organizations find themselves under increasing pressure to modernize, a new report recognizes 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) as a key driver of transformation.

The latest Tech Titans report by data insights company Tussell and digital trade association techUK highlights vendors helping government bodies unify systems, reduce complexity, and deliver better outcomes. 8x8 stands out for its role in enabling this shift through the 8x8 Platform for CX the industry's most integrated customer experience platform, combining Contact Center, Unified Communications, and CPaaS in a single solution.

According to the report, the top 150 suppliers just 2 percent of the market captured 84 percent of the UK's £19.6 billion public sector tech spend, underscoring the growing demand for trusted, scalable platforms like 8x8.

Public Sector Tech Spend Hits Record High and Set to Continue

The findings, curated from Tussell's database of government contracts and invoices, show spending surged across central government, healthcare, and national security sectors, while only local government saw a modest decline. The spending is set to continue with at least £28.2bn of Tech Titan contracts set to be renewed or bid for by July 2029.

Organizations need to make the right call

"Between the PSTN switch-off in early 2027, AI demands, and legacy systems past their sell-by date, the stakes have never been higher," said Jamie Snaddon, GVP, Managing Director of EMEA at 8x8, Inc. "Public sector teams can't afford in any sense of the word to get it wrong. We're helping them cut through complexity, unify communication, and serve faster."

The Changing Nature of Public Sector Spending

The Tussell report shows the shifting face of spending and needs across the public sector, revealing:

IT Resellers Lead Growth: IT resellers saw the highest growth among supplier types, with a 77% increase in direct public sector revenue over four years

IT resellers saw the highest growth among supplier types, with a 77% increase in direct public sector revenue over four years Central Government NHS Drive Investment: These two verticals showed the strongest spend growth

These two verticals showed the strongest spend growth Missed Frameworks Missed Revenue: Suppliers lost out on £11.4 billion in public sector opportunities by not being listed on the right frameworks.

Suppliers lost out on £11.4 billion in public sector opportunities by not being listed on the right frameworks. The Public Sector Is Shifting from Custom to Configured: The dominance of resellers and modular platforms reflects a broader trend: buyers now favor scalable, low-friction tech over complex, bespoke implementations.

Trusted by Government, Built for What's Next

8x8 has a strong history of providing services and expertise across the UK public sector, including Oldham Council, London Borough of Barking Dagenham, and many more with a range of tools including The 8x8 Platform for CX and Ballot It, the election assistant tool.

8x8: Supporting Public Sector Modernization

8x8 provides an AI-enabled platform that brings together contact center, unified communications, and CPaaS capabilities. Public sector organizations from government departments to NHS trusts are using it to streamline communication, reduce system fragmentation, and improve service coordination.

Download the Report

The full report can be found on the Tussell website.

