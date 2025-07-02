Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JEXP | ISIN: US09857L1089 | Ticker-Symbol: PCE1
Tradegate
02.07.25 | 10:51
4.858,00 Euro
-0,14 % -7,00
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4.856,004.884,0010:56
4.856,004.884,0010:56
PR Newswire
02.07.2025 10:06 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Booking.com: Confidence enduring among European accommodations but skill-gap concerns and industry division loom, according to the 2025 European Accommodation Barometer

Confidence enduring among European accommodations but skill-gap concerns and industry division loom, according to the 2025 European Accommodation Barometer

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, July 2, 2025

AMSTERDAM, July 2, 2025 Today, Booking.com, released the fifth edition of its European Accommodation Barometer, featuring insights from 1,160 travel accommodation executives across Europe on the current outlook, opportunities and challenges facing the industry:

  • 63% of European accommodations expect positive business development in the coming six months. 62% plan to maintain existing levels of investment
  • 47% of European accommodations cite a lack of necessary skills or experience as a core barrier to hiring
  • Three in five cite high implementation costs (61%) and integration complexity (58%) as the biggest challenges to technology adoption
  • 53% of accommodations report a lack of technical expertise in their teams as a barrier to the adoption of digital technology and AI

This year's report, developed in partnership with Statista, paints an optimistic picture heading into the 2025 peak travel season, though independent and alternative accommodations continue to face greater headwinds across key areas including hiring for specialized roles, staff upskilling and digital technology adoption.

To download the full 2025 European Accommodation Barometer report and corresponding country-specific editions visit the Booking.com global media room.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/confidence-enduring-among-european-accommodations-but-skill-gap-concerns-and-industry-division-loom-according-to-the-2025-european-accommodation-barometer-302494599.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.