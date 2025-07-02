Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.07.2025 10:06 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SINEXCEL Contributes to Development of Grid-Forming Energy Storage Standards to Drive Industry Advancement

SHENZHEN, China, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ), a global pioneer in modular energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions, has played a key role in drafting two newly published technical standards for grid-forming energy storage systems, marking a major step toward the standardization and systematic development of this technology in China.

SINEXCEL Contributes to Development of Grid-Forming Energy Storage Standards to Drive Industry Advancement

Led by Shenzhen Power Supply Bureau, the standards - T/SPSTS 035-2024: Technical Specification for Grid-Forming Electrochemical Energy Storage Systems and T/SPSTS 036-2024: Guidelines for Black Start Technology of Grid-Forming Electrochemical Energy Storage Systems - were co-developed with SINEXCEL, alongside academic partners such as Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School and Harbin Institute of Technology (Shenzhen).

The first standard provides comprehensive definitions for the performance and functionality of grid-forming storage systems and equipment, offering clear technical guidance for planning and deployment in key urban areas like Shenzhen. The second standard outlines principles and operational procedures for black start scenarios, supporting system recovery during large-scale outages or grid failures.

These standards, along with SINEXCEL's earlier deployment of the world's first grid-forming energy storage system at a low-altitude logistics hub, are both landmark achievements under Guangdong's key R&D project, "Research on Core Technologies and Equipment of Grid-Forming Energy Storage Inverters." Together, they serve as authoritative references for the full lifecycle of grid-forming storage systems - from design and manufacturing to grid integration and operation.

Backed by years of deep expertise, SINEXCEL has developed a comprehensive portfolio of high-voltage grid-forming storage solutions, encompassing core technologies such as control algorithms, high-power inverter topologies, grid-forming support, fault ride-through, multi-unit coordination, and power quality optimization. Proven across strong, weak, and off-grid scenarios, these solutions provided critical practical insights for the new standards.

SINEXCEL's active role in shaping these standards reflects its long-term commitment to innovation and leadership in grid-forming storage technology. Looking ahead, the company will continue driving collaborative R&D, accelerating industrial implementation, and delivering solutions that meet - and exceed - global standards in support of a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions. With 12 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

Contact: melody_yu@sinexcel.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723519/SINEXCEL_Contributes_Development_Grid_Forming_Energy_Storage_Standards_Drive_Industry_Advancement.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinexcel-contributes-to-development-of-grid-forming-energy-storage-standards-to-drive-industry-advancement-302496615.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.