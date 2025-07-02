B2B Marketing launches new strategic guide to help B2B marketers become commercial leaders.

LONDON, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B Marketing has today released a new strategic guide, Realize Your Potential - Your Guide to Becoming the Commercial Marketer Your Business Needs. Developed in partnership with its intelligence platform, Propolis, the guide will debut at the B2B Ignite conference in London. It offers a practical framework for marketers looking to evolve from campaign executors to strategic business leaders, and to clearly demonstrate their impact on commercial growth.

Drawing on 77+ hours of conversations with Propolis members and shaped by experts Shane Redding, Scott Stockwell, and Georgie Gilmore, the guide introduces the idea of the "commercial marketer", a role defined by aligning marketing to business outcomes, using data to guide decisions, and staying adaptive in a changing market.

"In these uncertain times, the pressure on marketers to deliver value is only growing," said David Rowlands, Head of Product at Propolis. "This guide isn't about working harder. It's about working smarter with commercial impact at the core."

The report explores the reasons marketing often lacks influence at the board level, including long sales cycles, attribution challenges, a disconnect between marketing activity and business expectations, and a lack of commercial confidence. It highlights one recurring theme: marketers are still struggling to communicate their value internally.

Key takeaways include:

The five business areas every marketer must master: strategy, product, customer insight, market context, and brand execution.

The six skills of a commercial marketer, including analytical thinking, financial acumen, and agile decision-making.

A capability-building framework, showing how Propolis helps teams close skills gaps through consultancy, training, and benchmarking.

Benchmarking data, revealing that just 5% of marketers feel confident in financial acumen, and only 8% in market insight.

More than a report, "Realise Your Potential" is a call to action for marketers to move beyond defending activity and start leading with influence.

The guide is available now at b2bmarketing.net and serves as both a standalone resource and a cornerstone of the Propolis capability-building program.

Download the full report now and take the first step toward becoming the commercial marketer your business needs: https://www.b2bmarketing.net/propolis/what-they-really-think-live/

Media Contact:

Sam Zalesky

Marketing Manager

sam.zalesky@b2bmarketing.net

+44 (0) 20 7014 4920

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7a03c12-ef3e-432e-acff-a67b73f99e7a