Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
02.07.2025 10:12 Uhr
ADO EBIKE: ADO E-Bike Presents Full Smart Lineup at Eurobike 2025, ADO Air One Pro Debuts to High Acclaim

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Eurobike 2025 in Germany, global leading e-bike brand ADO showcased its full product lineup, demonstrating its deepening presence and innovation strength in the European market. ADO also unveiled its flagship new model, the Air One Pro, and featured diverse interactive zones to enhance visitor engagement, underscoring its commitment to driving smart and green mobility.

ADO E-Bike Booth at Eurobike 2025 Exhibition

ADO Strengthens European Market Presence and Showcases Brand Power

Since entering Europe, ADO has steadily expanded its sales and service network to offer high-quality smart e-bikes. At Eurobike 2025, ADO's booth attracted thousands of visitors, demonstrating its growing influence and loyal user base across the continent.

Following Eurobike, ADO remains committed to empowering riders with innovative e-bikes that promote smarter, greener urban mobility. With the mission to "Cross Your City, ADO EBIKE," the brand strives to make every journey effortless, enjoyable, and eco-friendly.

Flagship New Model Air One Pro Makes Its Debut

At the event, ADO debuted its flagship new model, the Air One Pro. This 20-inch low-step e-bike is built for urban and family mobility, with a compact frame and upright riding geometry for comfort and control. The Air One Pro features a BAFANG 2-speed internal automatic gear hub that shifts automatically based on speed and terrain. Paired with a carbon belt drive and torque sensor, it delivers smooth, quiet, intelligent pedal assist. Designed for daily versatility, it's ideal for users seeking a reliable, adaptive e-bike. Though officially launching later this month, its Eurobike debut already drew strong interest from attendees and industry experts.

Diverse Experience Zones Enhance Visitor Interaction
To offer a hands-on experience, ADO set up a bike display area at its booth, allowing visitors to closely explore the design and performance of various e-bike models. Additionally, an outdoor city ride zone invited attendees to test ride the bikes, personally experiencing the comfort and power delivery. This interactive setup received widespread praise, reinforcing ADO's strong market reputation.

ADO Leads Green Mobility and Looks Ahead to Europe's Future
Eurobike 2025 provided a key platform for ADO to showcase its technological innovations and brand strength. Moving forward, ADO plans to increase investment in the European market, promoting the adoption of smart and sustainable mobility solutions to help European cities achieve greener development and usher in a new era of global cycling.

Learn more about ADO EBike: www.adoebike.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723377/ADOEBIKE.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ado-e-bike-presents-full-smart-lineup-at-eurobike-2025-ado-air-one-pro-debuts-to-high-acclaim-302496626.html

