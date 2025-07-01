Anzeige
WKN: 883852 | ISIN: US6800331075 | Ticker-Symbol: ON1
Tradegate
30.06.25 | 13:00
18,100 Euro
-3,72 % -0,700
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
Old National Bancorp: Old National Names Matt Keen Chief Information Officer

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) - Old National Bancorp ("Old National") has appointed Matt Keen as Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role, Keen will join Old National's Executive Leadership Team - the company's senior-most group of C-suite executives.

Keen brings more than three decades of experience in significant technology leadership roles at national companies, including leading architecture development, as well as experience with brokerage and banking services, cloud service optimization, and platform modernization.

"As Old National continues our Midwest and Southeast expansion, our technology strategy and capabilities are also evolving to continue meeting our ever-growing clients' needs and expectations," said Old National Chairman & CEO Jim Ryan. "Matt's wide-ranging technology expertise will be essential for helping us innovate and deliver client-focused solutions, while also supporting the personal relationships that have always been the heart of our success."

Keen's previous technology leadership experience included consulting with American Express as part of his tenure at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, almost 15 years at Ameriprise Financial (formerly a division of American Express), and six years at Two Harbors Investments. Most recently, he served as CIO for Bremer Bank, which became a division of Old National Bank on May 1, 2025.

As Old National's CIO, Keen will lead a forward-thinking approach to leveraging technology as an enabler for business success. He will shape and execute the company's technology strategy, working closely and collaboratively with all aspects of the business to identify ways to increase efficiencies and drive growth. With a particular emphasis on innovation, Keen and his team will use technology, as well as data and analytics, to effectively support and enhance the client and team member experience, to meet their ever-evolving expectations.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to advance the strong technology foundation that has enabled Old National to achieve its growth goals," Keen said. "Through a collaborative approach and intense focus on our clients, we'll bring forward the best technology capabilities to serve the business and support the culture that our team members, clients, and communities expect and appreciate."

A resident of Chanhassen, Minn., Keen holds a degree in quantitative methods and computer science from the University of St. Thomas.

Keen succeeds retiring Chief Information Officer Paul S. Kilroy, who joined Old National in 2020. During his tenure, Kilroy spearheaded a groundbreaking partnership with Infosys that vastly improved contact center quality and stabilized information quality metrics across the organization, leading to a 2024 "Tech Exec of the Year" honor from the Indianapolis Business Journal.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the fifth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $70 billion of assets and $37 billion of assets under management (including Bremer Financial Corporation on a pro forma basis as of March 31, 2025), Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2025, Points of Light again named Old National one of "The Civic 50" -- an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

Investor Relations:
Lynell Durchholz
(812) 464-1366
lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com

Media Relations:
Rick Vach
(904) 535-9489
rick.vach@oldnational.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d64d8b1-0fab-4151-8bd2-c21133a36465


Matt Keen
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
