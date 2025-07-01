Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Definitive Healthcare Corp. reports inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that in connection with the hiring of two senior leaders, the Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee (the "Committee") of Definitive Healthcare's Board of Directors granted inducement awards. The Committee granted Jeannine Lombardi, Definitive Healthcare's new Chief Human Resource Officer, an inducement award consisting of 421,349 time-based restricted stock units ("RSUs"), and Jonathan Paris, Definitive Healthcare's new Chief Legal Officer, an inducement award consisting of 421,349 time-based RSUs, each effective July 1, 2025. Each of these awards was individually negotiated and was granted as an inducement material to Ms. Lombardi's and Mr. Paris's respective commencement of employment with Definitive Healthcare in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each of the awards is subject to the terms and conditions of Definitive Healthcare's 2023 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

Ms. Lombardi's and Mr. Paris's RSUs will vest as follows, subject to their continued employment through each such date: (i) 25% will vest on July 1, 2026; (ii) the remainder will vest in quarterly installments equal to 6.25% of the total RSUs over the subsequent 3 years, until fully vested.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow's healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Investor Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR for Definitive Healthcare
brian.denyeau@icrinc.com
646-277-1251

Media Contact:
Bethany Swackhamer
bswackhamer@definitivehc.com


