Amplify Energy Corp.: Amplify Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Eagle Ford Assets

HOUSTON, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) ("Amplify," the "Company," "us," or "our") announced today it entered into a definitive agreement to sell all of its non-operated working interest in its Eagle Ford assets to Murphy Exploration & Production Company -- USA for a contract price of $23 million, subject to certain post-closing adjustments. The sale closed July 1, 2025 and has an effective date of June 15, 2025.

The net proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down debt which will enhance the Company's liquidity. With an improved balance sheet, Amplify is considering adding back high-return Beta development wells in 2025 that it had previously deferred in May. The Company expects to provide updated full-year 2025 guidance at the time it provides second quarter operating and financial results.

Martyn Willsher, Amplify's President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "The sale of our non-operated Eagle Ford assets is an important step forward in the transformation of Amplify Energy to a more streamlined and focused enterprise. We believe monetizing proved reserves and reinvesting those proceeds in high-return development wells at Beta will be value enhancing to our shareholders."

Mr. Willsher continued, "Reducing debt and accelerating Beta development are core tenets of our go-forward strategy. This deal is consistent with both of these objectives, and we believe we are receiving fair value for the divested assets. We will continue to look for other opportunities that align with our strategic intent."

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify's operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), and East Texas / North Louisiana. For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

