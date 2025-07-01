Anzeige
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 19:05 Uhr
17 Leser
Toyota Motor North America Reports June, Second Quarter 2025 U.S. Sales Results

Second quarter electrified Toyota and Lexus sales make up over 46 percent of total sales volume

32 electrified vehicle options available, the most among any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2025

PLANO, Texas, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported June 2025 U.S. sales of 193,248 vehicles, up 0.1 percent on a volume basis and up 8.4 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 90,426 up 6.7 percent on a volume basis and up 15.5 percent on a DSR basis representing 46.8 percent of total sales volume.

For the second quarter, TMNA reported sales of 666,469 vehicles, up 7.2 percent on a volume basis and up 7.2 percent on a DSR basis versus the second quarter of 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the second quarter totaled 320,817 up 29.7 percent on a volume basis and up 29.7 percent on a DSR basis representing 48.1 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota division posted June sales of 165,174 vehicles, up 0.2 percent on a volume basis and up 8.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 570,546 vehicles, up 7.1 percent on a volume basis and up 7.1 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted June sales of 28,074 vehicles, down 0.9 percent on a volume basis and up 7.3 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 95,923 vehicles, up 8.1 percent on a volume basis and up 8.1 percent on a DSR basis.

"Steady demand for our Toyota and Lexus brands resulted in strong sales throughout the second quarter," said Mark Templin, executive vice president and chief operating officer, TMNA. "Our lineup of 32 electrified vehicles was a big part of that draw as they represented over 46% of our sales in June."

June and Second Quarter 2025 Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)

TMNA:

  • June sales up 0.1 percent
  • June electrified vehicle sales of 90,426, up 6.7 percent; represents 46.8 percent of total sales volume
  • Second quarter sales up 7.2 percent
  • Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 320,817, up 29.7 percent; represents 48.1 percent of total sales volume
  • 32 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
  • Lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers

Toyota Division:

  • June sales up 0.2 percent
  • June electrified vehicle sales of 80,189, up 7.5 percent
  • Second quarter sales up 7.1 percent
  • Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 285,793, up 32.7 percent
  • Second quarter sales:
    • Sienna up 73.9 percent
    • Tacoma up 48.4 percent
    • Camry up 10.6 percent
    • GR Corolla up 17.4 percent
    • Grand Highlander up 31.3 percent

Lexus Division:

  • June sales down 0.9 percent
  • June electrified vehicle sales of 10,237, up 0.6 percent
  • Second quarter sales up 8.1 percent
  • Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 35,025, up 9.7 percent
  • Second quarter sales:
    • NX up 15.6 percent
    • TX up 32.9 percent
    • GX up 82.7 percent
    • LX up 22.1 percent

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 32 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media contact:
Ed Hellwig
[email protected]

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY

June 2025


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --


2025

2024

DSR %

VOL %

2025

2024

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

193,248

193,120

8.4

0.1

1,236,739

1,186,647

5.6

4.2

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

165,174

164,777

8.6

0.2

1,057,773

1,019,436

5.1

3.8

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

28,074

28,343

7.3

-0.9

178,966

167,211

8.4

7

COROLLA

18,662

18,259

10.7

2.2

120,052

121,991

-0.3

-1.6

SUPRA

308

272

22.7

13.2

1,231

1,495

-16.6

-17.7

GR86 (INCL FR-S)

809

1,500

-41.6

-46.1

5,427

7,467

-26.4

-27.3

MIRAI

7

20

-62.1

-65.0

46

245

-81

-81.2

CROWN

922

1,493

-33.1

-38.2

5,054

14,032

-63.5

-64

PRIUS

3,684

13

3060

2823.9

33,845

15,373

123.1

120.2

CAMRY

25,335

24,552

11.8

3.2

155,330

155,242

1.4

0.1

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

49,727

46,109

16.8

7.8

320,987

315,850

3

1.6

IS

1,310

1,561

-9.1

-16.1

9,858

10,149

-1.6

-2.9

RC

94

145

-29.8

-35.2

805

941

-13.3

-14.5

ES

3,089

3,546

-5.6

-12.9

19,181

19,558

-0.6

-1.9

LS

67

144

-49.6

-53.5

691

1,214

-42.3

-43.1

LC

65

135

-47.8

-51.9

790

966

-17.1

-18.2

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR

4,625

5,531

-9.4

-16.4

31,325

32,828

-3.3

-4.6

TOTAL TMNA CAR

54,352

51,640

14.0

5.3

352,312

348,678

2.4

1

BZ4X

1,223

1,353

-2.1

-9.6

9,249

9,468

-1

-2.3

RAV4

36,810

41,736

-4.5

-11.8

239,451

248,295

-2.3

-3.6

COROLLA CROSS

7,595

8,705

-5.5

-12.8

51,324

45,167

15.1

13.6

CROWN SIGNIA

1,077

0

0

0

12,282

0

0

0

VENZA

3

4,133

-99.9

-99.9

692

21,527

-96.7

-96.8

HIGHLANDER

5,071

8,910

-38.3

-43.1

30,056

60,108

-49.3

-50

GRAND HIGHLANDER

11,577

6,542

91.7

77

65,419

55,382

19.7

18.1

4RUNNER

5,793

9,530

-34.1

-39.2

30,152

66,550

-54.0

-54.7

SEQUOIA

2,126

2,344

-1.7

-9.3

12,222

12,868

-3.8

-5.0

LAND CRUISER

2,885

2,064

51.4

39.8

27,336

3,461

700.2

689.8

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV









SIENNA

8,345

5,419

66.8

54.0

52,762

32,868

62.6

60.5

TACOMA

21,508

14,929

56.1

44.1

130,873

69,437

91.0

88.5

TUNDRA

11,434

13,003

-4.7

-12.1

74,966

78,454

-3.2

-4.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

32,942

27,932

27.8

17.9

205,839

147,891

41.0

39.2

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

115,447

118,668

5.4

-2.7

736,786

703,586

6.1

4.7

UX

664

718

0.2

-7.5

5,001

5,372

-5.7

-6.9

NX

6,227

6,784

-0.6

-8.2

38,253

34,639

11.9

10.4

RZ

763

1,190

-30.5

-35.9

3,779

5,639

-32.1

-33.0

RX

8,108

9,576

-8.3

-15.3

52,888

54,955

-2.5

-3.8

TX

4,729

2,357

117.4

100.6

25,147

21,322

19.5

17.9

GX

2,428

1,668

57.7

45.6

18,893

9,141

109.4

106.7

LX

530

519

10.6

2.1

3,680

3,315

12.5

11.0

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK

23,449

22,812

11.4

2.8

147,641

134,383

11.3

9.9

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

138,896

141,480

6.4

-1.8

884,427

837,969

6.9

5.5

Selling Days

24

26



152

154



DSR = Daily Selling Rate










TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY

June 2025


-- CURRENT MONTH --


-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --


2025

2024

DSR %

VOL%

2025

2024

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

2,421

6

43,613.0

40,250.0

26,221

10,755

147.0

143.8

TOYOTA PRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID

1,263

7

19,446.0

17,943.0

7,624

4,618

67.3

65.1

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

3,288

3,712

-4

-11.4

27,554

27,907

0

-1.3

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

25,333

23,693

15.8

6.9

155,289

51,074

208.0

204.0

TOYOTA MIRAI

7

20

-62.1

-65.0

46

245

-81.0

-81.2

TOYOTA CROWN

922

1,493

-33.1

-38.2

5,054

14,032

-63.5

-64.0

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

8,344

5,417

66.9

54.0

52,755

32,858

62.7

60.6

TOYOTA 4RUNNER HYBRID

1,649

0

0

0

5,651

0

0

0

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

2,032

1,426

54.4

42.5

15,378

10,992

41.7

39.9

TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID

5,431

2,149

173.8

152.7

31,481

20,569

55.1

53.1

TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID

2,126

2,344

-1.7

-9.3

12,222

12,867

-3.8

-5.0

TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID

2,885

2,064

51.4

39.8

27,336

3,461

700.2

689.8

TOYOTA BZ4X BEV

1,223

1,353

-2.1

-9.6

9,249

9,468

-1.0

-2.3

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

14,565

16,445

-4.1

-11.4

95,813

111,526

-13.0

-14.1

TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID

633

2,883

-76.2

-78.0

11,357

17,074

-32.6

-33.5

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID

1,922

3,105

-32.9

-38.1

17,992

17,129

6.4

5.0

TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA

1,077

0

0

0

12,282

0

0

0

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

3

4,133

-99.9

-99.9

692

21,527

-96.7

-96.8

TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID

2,573

212

1215

1114

14,282

217

6568

6482

TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID

2,492

4,147

-34.9

-39.9

13,430

26,867

-49.4

-50

LEXUS ES HYBRID

1,629

1,465

20.5

11.2

8,509

7,629

13

11.5

LEXUS UX HYBRID

664

718

0.2

-7.5

5,001

5,372

-5.7

-6.9

LEXUS LX HYBRID

243

0

0

0

1158

0

0

0

LEXUS NX HYBRID

2,668

2,317

24.7

15.1

15,450

13,172

18.8

17.3

LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID

380

660

-37.6

-42.4

4,230

3,135

36.7

34.9

LEXUS RZ BEV

763

1,190

-30.5

-35.9

3,779

5,639

-32.1

-33.0

LEXUS RX HYBRID

2,452

3,213

-17.3

-23.7

21,507

20,287

7.4

6.0

LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID

323

132

165.1

144.7

3,449

1,784

95.9

93.3

LEXUS TX HYBRID

1028

431

158.4

138.5

4,364

3,546

24.7

23.1

LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID

85

42

119.2

102.4

427

380

13.8

12.4

LEXUS LS HYBRID

1

3

-63.9

-66.7

24

57

-57.3

-57.9

LEXUS LC HYBRID

1

1

8.3

0

7

8

-11.3

-12.5

TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles

90,426

84,781

15.5

6.7

609,614

454,197

36.0

34.2

TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles

80,189

74,609

16.4

7.5

541,709

393,188

39.6

37.8

TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles

10,237

10,172

9

0.6

67,905

61,009

12.8

11.3

TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO

46.8 %

43.9 %



49.3 %

38.3 %



Selling Days

24

26



152

154



SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

© 2025 PR Newswire
