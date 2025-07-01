Toyota Motor North America Reports June, Second Quarter 2025 U.S. Sales Results

Second quarter electrified Toyota and Lexus sales make up over 46 percent of total sales volume

32 electrified vehicle options available, the most among any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2025

PLANO, Texas, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported June 2025 U.S. sales of 193,248 vehicles, up 0.1 percent on a volume basis and up 8.4 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 90,426 up 6.7 percent on a volume basis and up 15.5 percent on a DSR basis representing 46.8 percent of total sales volume.

For the second quarter, TMNA reported sales of 666,469 vehicles, up 7.2 percent on a volume basis and up 7.2 percent on a DSR basis versus the second quarter of 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the second quarter totaled 320,817 up 29.7 percent on a volume basis and up 29.7 percent on a DSR basis representing 48.1 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota division posted June sales of 165,174 vehicles, up 0.2 percent on a volume basis and up 8.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 570,546 vehicles, up 7.1 percent on a volume basis and up 7.1 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted June sales of 28,074 vehicles, down 0.9 percent on a volume basis and up 7.3 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 95,923 vehicles, up 8.1 percent on a volume basis and up 8.1 percent on a DSR basis.

"Steady demand for our Toyota and Lexus brands resulted in strong sales throughout the second quarter," said Mark Templin, executive vice president and chief operating officer, TMNA. "Our lineup of 32 electrified vehicles was a big part of that draw as they represented over 46% of our sales in June."

June and Second Quarter 2025 Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)

TMNA:

June sales up 0.1 percent

June electrified vehicle sales of 90,426, up 6.7 percent; represents 46.8 percent of total sales volume

Second quarter sales up 7.2 percent

Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 320,817, up 29.7 percent; represents 48.1 percent of total sales volume

32 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker

Lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers

Toyota Division:

June sales up 0.2 percent

June electrified vehicle sales of 80,189, up 7.5 percent

Second quarter sales up 7.1 percent

Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 285,793, up 32.7 percent

Second quarter sales: Sienna up 73.9 percent Tacoma up 48.4 percent Camry up 10.6 percent GR Corolla up 17.4 percent Grand Highlander up 31.3 percent



Lexus Division:

June sales down 0.9 percent

June electrified vehicle sales of 10,237, up 0.6 percent

Second quarter sales up 8.1 percent

Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 35,025, up 9.7 percent

Second quarter sales: NX up 15.6 percent TX up 32.9 percent GX up 82.7 percent LX up 22.1 percent



TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY June 2025

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2025 2024 DSR % VOL % 2025 2024 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 193,248 193,120 8.4 0.1 1,236,739 1,186,647 5.6 4.2 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 165,174 164,777 8.6 0.2 1,057,773 1,019,436 5.1 3.8 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 28,074 28,343 7.3 -0.9 178,966 167,211 8.4 7 COROLLA 18,662 18,259 10.7 2.2 120,052 121,991 -0.3 -1.6 SUPRA 308 272 22.7 13.2 1,231 1,495 -16.6 -17.7 GR86 (INCL FR-S) 809 1,500 -41.6 -46.1 5,427 7,467 -26.4 -27.3 MIRAI 7 20 -62.1 -65.0 46 245 -81 -81.2 CROWN 922 1,493 -33.1 -38.2 5,054 14,032 -63.5 -64 PRIUS 3,684 13 3060 2823.9 33,845 15,373 123.1 120.2 CAMRY 25,335 24,552 11.8 3.2 155,330 155,242 1.4 0.1 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 49,727 46,109 16.8 7.8 320,987 315,850 3 1.6 IS 1,310 1,561 -9.1 -16.1 9,858 10,149 -1.6 -2.9 RC 94 145 -29.8 -35.2 805 941 -13.3 -14.5 ES 3,089 3,546 -5.6 -12.9 19,181 19,558 -0.6 -1.9 LS 67 144 -49.6 -53.5 691 1,214 -42.3 -43.1 LC 65 135 -47.8 -51.9 790 966 -17.1 -18.2 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR 4,625 5,531 -9.4 -16.4 31,325 32,828 -3.3 -4.6 TOTAL TMNA CAR 54,352 51,640 14.0 5.3 352,312 348,678 2.4 1 BZ4X 1,223 1,353 -2.1 -9.6 9,249 9,468 -1 -2.3 RAV4 36,810 41,736 -4.5 -11.8 239,451 248,295 -2.3 -3.6 COROLLA CROSS 7,595 8,705 -5.5 -12.8 51,324 45,167 15.1 13.6 CROWN SIGNIA 1,077 0 0 0 12,282 0 0 0 VENZA 3 4,133 -99.9 -99.9 692 21,527 -96.7 -96.8 HIGHLANDER 5,071 8,910 -38.3 -43.1 30,056 60,108 -49.3 -50 GRAND HIGHLANDER 11,577 6,542 91.7 77 65,419 55,382 19.7 18.1 4RUNNER 5,793 9,530 -34.1 -39.2 30,152 66,550 -54.0 -54.7 SEQUOIA 2,126 2,344 -1.7 -9.3 12,222 12,868 -3.8 -5.0 LAND CRUISER 2,885 2,064 51.4 39.8 27,336 3,461 700.2 689.8 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV















SIENNA 8,345 5,419 66.8 54.0 52,762 32,868 62.6 60.5 TACOMA 21,508 14,929 56.1 44.1 130,873 69,437 91.0 88.5 TUNDRA 11,434 13,003 -4.7 -12.1 74,966 78,454 -3.2 -4.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 32,942 27,932 27.8 17.9 205,839 147,891 41.0 39.2 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 115,447 118,668 5.4 -2.7 736,786 703,586 6.1 4.7 UX 664 718 0.2 -7.5 5,001 5,372 -5.7 -6.9 NX 6,227 6,784 -0.6 -8.2 38,253 34,639 11.9 10.4 RZ 763 1,190 -30.5 -35.9 3,779 5,639 -32.1 -33.0 RX 8,108 9,576 -8.3 -15.3 52,888 54,955 -2.5 -3.8 TX 4,729 2,357 117.4 100.6 25,147 21,322 19.5 17.9 GX 2,428 1,668 57.7 45.6 18,893 9,141 109.4 106.7 LX 530 519 10.6 2.1 3,680 3,315 12.5 11.0 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK 23,449 22,812 11.4 2.8 147,641 134,383 11.3 9.9 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 138,896 141,480 6.4 -1.8 884,427 837,969 6.9 5.5 Selling Days 24 26



152 154



DSR = Daily Selling Rate

















TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY June 2025

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2025 2024 DSR % VOL% 2025 2024 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 2,421 6 43,613.0 40,250.0 26,221 10,755 147.0 143.8 TOYOTA PRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID 1,263 7 19,446.0 17,943.0 7,624 4,618 67.3 65.1 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 3,288 3,712 -4 -11.4 27,554 27,907 0 -1.3 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 25,333 23,693 15.8 6.9 155,289 51,074 208.0 204.0 TOYOTA MIRAI 7 20 -62.1 -65.0 46 245 -81.0 -81.2 TOYOTA CROWN 922 1,493 -33.1 -38.2 5,054 14,032 -63.5 -64.0 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 8,344 5,417 66.9 54.0 52,755 32,858 62.7 60.6 TOYOTA 4RUNNER HYBRID 1,649 0 0 0 5,651 0 0 0 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 2,032 1,426 54.4 42.5 15,378 10,992 41.7 39.9 TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID 5,431 2,149 173.8 152.7 31,481 20,569 55.1 53.1 TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID 2,126 2,344 -1.7 -9.3 12,222 12,867 -3.8 -5.0 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID 2,885 2,064 51.4 39.8 27,336 3,461 700.2 689.8 TOYOTA BZ4X BEV 1,223 1,353 -2.1 -9.6 9,249 9,468 -1.0 -2.3 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 14,565 16,445 -4.1 -11.4 95,813 111,526 -13.0 -14.1 TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID 633 2,883 -76.2 -78.0 11,357 17,074 -32.6 -33.5 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID 1,922 3,105 -32.9 -38.1 17,992 17,129 6.4 5.0 TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA 1,077 0 0 0 12,282 0 0 0 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 3 4,133 -99.9 -99.9 692 21,527 -96.7 -96.8 TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID 2,573 212 1215 1114 14,282 217 6568 6482 TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID 2,492 4,147 -34.9 -39.9 13,430 26,867 -49.4 -50 LEXUS ES HYBRID 1,629 1,465 20.5 11.2 8,509 7,629 13 11.5 LEXUS UX HYBRID 664 718 0.2 -7.5 5,001 5,372 -5.7 -6.9 LEXUS LX HYBRID 243 0 0 0 1158 0 0 0 LEXUS NX HYBRID 2,668 2,317 24.7 15.1 15,450 13,172 18.8 17.3 LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID 380 660 -37.6 -42.4 4,230 3,135 36.7 34.9 LEXUS RZ BEV 763 1,190 -30.5 -35.9 3,779 5,639 -32.1 -33.0 LEXUS RX HYBRID 2,452 3,213 -17.3 -23.7 21,507 20,287 7.4 6.0 LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID 323 132 165.1 144.7 3,449 1,784 95.9 93.3 LEXUS TX HYBRID 1028 431 158.4 138.5 4,364 3,546 24.7 23.1 LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID 85 42 119.2 102.4 427 380 13.8 12.4 LEXUS LS HYBRID 1 3 -63.9 -66.7 24 57 -57.3 -57.9 LEXUS LC HYBRID 1 1 8.3 0 7 8 -11.3 -12.5 TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles 90,426 84,781 15.5 6.7 609,614 454,197 36.0 34.2 TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles 80,189 74,609 16.4 7.5 541,709 393,188 39.6 37.8 TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles 10,237 10,172 9 0.6 67,905 61,009 12.8 11.3 TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO 46.8 % 43.9 %



49.3 % 38.3 %



Selling Days 24 26



152 154





