Toyota Motor North America Reports June, Second Quarter 2025 U.S. Sales Results

Second quarter electrified Toyota and Lexus sales make up over 46 percent of total sales volume
32 electrified vehicle options available, the most among any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2025
PLANO, Texas, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported June 2025 U.S. sales of 193,248 vehicles, up 0.1 percent on a volume basis and up 8.4 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 90,426 up 6.7 percent on a volume basis and up 15.5 percent on a DSR basis representing 46.8 percent of total sales volume.
For the second quarter, TMNA reported sales of 666,469 vehicles, up 7.2 percent on a volume basis and up 7.2 percent on a DSR basis versus the second quarter of 2024. Sales of electrified vehicles for the second quarter totaled 320,817 up 29.7 percent on a volume basis and up 29.7 percent on a DSR basis representing 48.1 percent of total sales volume.
Toyota division posted June sales of 165,174 vehicles, up 0.2 percent on a volume basis and up 8.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 570,546 vehicles, up 7.1 percent on a volume basis and up 7.1 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted June sales of 28,074 vehicles, down 0.9 percent on a volume basis and up 7.3 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 95,923 vehicles, up 8.1 percent on a volume basis and up 8.1 percent on a DSR basis.
"Steady demand for our Toyota and Lexus brands resulted in strong sales throughout the second quarter," said Mark Templin, executive vice president and chief operating officer, TMNA. "Our lineup of 32 electrified vehicles was a big part of that draw as they represented over 46% of our sales in June."
June and Second Quarter 2025 Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)
TMNA:
- June sales up 0.1 percent
- June electrified vehicle sales of 90,426, up 6.7 percent; represents 46.8 percent of total sales volume
- Second quarter sales up 7.2 percent
- Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 320,817, up 29.7 percent; represents 48.1 percent of total sales volume
- 32 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
- Lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers
Toyota Division:
- June sales up 0.2 percent
- June electrified vehicle sales of 80,189, up 7.5 percent
- Second quarter sales up 7.1 percent
- Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 285,793, up 32.7 percent
- Second quarter sales:
- Sienna up 73.9 percent
- Tacoma up 48.4 percent
- Camry up 10.6 percent
- GR Corolla up 17.4 percent
- Grand Highlander up 31.3 percent
Lexus Division:
- June sales down 0.9 percent
- June electrified vehicle sales of 10,237, up 0.6 percent
- Second quarter sales up 8.1 percent
- Second quarter electrified vehicle sales of 35,025, up 9.7 percent
- Second quarter sales:
- NX up 15.6 percent
- TX up 32.9 percent
- GX up 82.7 percent
- LX up 22.1 percent
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
June 2025
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2025
2024
DSR %
VOL %
2025
2024
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
193,248
193,120
8.4
0.1
1,236,739
1,186,647
5.6
4.2
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
165,174
164,777
8.6
0.2
1,057,773
1,019,436
5.1
3.8
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
28,074
28,343
7.3
-0.9
178,966
167,211
8.4
7
COROLLA
18,662
18,259
10.7
2.2
120,052
121,991
-0.3
-1.6
SUPRA
308
272
22.7
13.2
1,231
1,495
-16.6
-17.7
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
809
1,500
-41.6
-46.1
5,427
7,467
-26.4
-27.3
MIRAI
7
20
-62.1
-65.0
46
245
-81
-81.2
CROWN
922
1,493
-33.1
-38.2
5,054
14,032
-63.5
-64
PRIUS
3,684
13
3060
2823.9
33,845
15,373
123.1
120.2
CAMRY
25,335
24,552
11.8
3.2
155,330
155,242
1.4
0.1
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
49,727
46,109
16.8
7.8
320,987
315,850
3
1.6
IS
1,310
1,561
-9.1
-16.1
9,858
10,149
-1.6
-2.9
RC
94
145
-29.8
-35.2
805
941
-13.3
-14.5
ES
3,089
3,546
-5.6
-12.9
19,181
19,558
-0.6
-1.9
LS
67
144
-49.6
-53.5
691
1,214
-42.3
-43.1
LC
65
135
-47.8
-51.9
790
966
-17.1
-18.2
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
4,625
5,531
-9.4
-16.4
31,325
32,828
-3.3
-4.6
TOTAL TMNA CAR
54,352
51,640
14.0
5.3
352,312
348,678
2.4
1
BZ4X
1,223
1,353
-2.1
-9.6
9,249
9,468
-1
-2.3
RAV4
36,810
41,736
-4.5
-11.8
239,451
248,295
-2.3
-3.6
COROLLA CROSS
7,595
8,705
-5.5
-12.8
51,324
45,167
15.1
13.6
CROWN SIGNIA
1,077
0
0
0
12,282
0
0
0
VENZA
3
4,133
-99.9
-99.9
692
21,527
-96.7
-96.8
HIGHLANDER
5,071
8,910
-38.3
-43.1
30,056
60,108
-49.3
-50
GRAND HIGHLANDER
11,577
6,542
91.7
77
65,419
55,382
19.7
18.1
4RUNNER
5,793
9,530
-34.1
-39.2
30,152
66,550
-54.0
-54.7
SEQUOIA
2,126
2,344
-1.7
-9.3
12,222
12,868
-3.8
-5.0
LAND CRUISER
2,885
2,064
51.4
39.8
27,336
3,461
700.2
689.8
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
SIENNA
8,345
5,419
66.8
54.0
52,762
32,868
62.6
60.5
TACOMA
21,508
14,929
56.1
44.1
130,873
69,437
91.0
88.5
TUNDRA
11,434
13,003
-4.7
-12.1
74,966
78,454
-3.2
-4.4
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
32,942
27,932
27.8
17.9
205,839
147,891
41.0
39.2
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
115,447
118,668
5.4
-2.7
736,786
703,586
6.1
4.7
UX
664
718
0.2
-7.5
5,001
5,372
-5.7
-6.9
NX
6,227
6,784
-0.6
-8.2
38,253
34,639
11.9
10.4
RZ
763
1,190
-30.5
-35.9
3,779
5,639
-32.1
-33.0
RX
8,108
9,576
-8.3
-15.3
52,888
54,955
-2.5
-3.8
TX
4,729
2,357
117.4
100.6
25,147
21,322
19.5
17.9
GX
2,428
1,668
57.7
45.6
18,893
9,141
109.4
106.7
LX
530
519
10.6
2.1
3,680
3,315
12.5
11.0
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
23,449
22,812
11.4
2.8
147,641
134,383
11.3
9.9
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
138,896
141,480
6.4
-1.8
884,427
837,969
6.9
5.5
Selling Days
24
26
152
154
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
June 2025
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2025
2024
DSR %
VOL%
2025
2024
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
2,421
6
43,613.0
40,250.0
26,221
10,755
147.0
143.8
TOYOTA PRIUS PLUG-IN HYBRID
1,263
7
19,446.0
17,943.0
7,624
4,618
67.3
65.1
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
3,288
3,712
-4
-11.4
27,554
27,907
0
-1.3
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
25,333
23,693
15.8
6.9
155,289
51,074
208.0
204.0
TOYOTA MIRAI
7
20
-62.1
-65.0
46
245
-81.0
-81.2
TOYOTA CROWN
922
1,493
-33.1
-38.2
5,054
14,032
-63.5
-64.0
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
8,344
5,417
66.9
54.0
52,755
32,858
62.7
60.6
TOYOTA 4RUNNER HYBRID
1,649
0
0
0
5,651
0
0
0
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
2,032
1,426
54.4
42.5
15,378
10,992
41.7
39.9
TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID
5,431
2,149
173.8
152.7
31,481
20,569
55.1
53.1
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
2,126
2,344
-1.7
-9.3
12,222
12,867
-3.8
-5.0
TOYOTA LAND CRUISER HYBRID
2,885
2,064
51.4
39.8
27,336
3,461
700.2
689.8
TOYOTA BZ4X BEV
1,223
1,353
-2.1
-9.6
9,249
9,468
-1.0
-2.3
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
14,565
16,445
-4.1
-11.4
95,813
111,526
-13.0
-14.1
TOYOTA RAV4 PLUG-IN HYBRID
633
2,883
-76.2
-78.0
11,357
17,074
-32.6
-33.5
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
1,922
3,105
-32.9
-38.1
17,992
17,129
6.4
5.0
TOYOTA CROWN SIGNIA
1,077
0
0
0
12,282
0
0
0
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
3
4,133
-99.9
-99.9
692
21,527
-96.7
-96.8
TOYOTA TACOMA HYBRID
2,573
212
1215
1114
14,282
217
6568
6482
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
2,492
4,147
-34.9
-39.9
13,430
26,867
-49.4
-50
LEXUS ES HYBRID
1,629
1,465
20.5
11.2
8,509
7,629
13
11.5
LEXUS UX HYBRID
664
718
0.2
-7.5
5,001
5,372
-5.7
-6.9
LEXUS LX HYBRID
243
0
0
0
1158
0
0
0
LEXUS NX HYBRID
2,668
2,317
24.7
15.1
15,450
13,172
18.8
17.3
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
380
660
-37.6
-42.4
4,230
3,135
36.7
34.9
LEXUS RZ BEV
763
1,190
-30.5
-35.9
3,779
5,639
-32.1
-33.0
LEXUS RX HYBRID
2,452
3,213
-17.3
-23.7
21,507
20,287
7.4
6.0
LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID
323
132
165.1
144.7
3,449
1,784
95.9
93.3
LEXUS TX HYBRID
1028
431
158.4
138.5
4,364
3,546
24.7
23.1
LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID
85
42
119.2
102.4
427
380
13.8
12.4
LEXUS LS HYBRID
1
3
-63.9
-66.7
24
57
-57.3
-57.9
LEXUS LC HYBRID
1
1
8.3
0
7
8
-11.3
-12.5
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
90,426
84,781
15.5
6.7
609,614
454,197
36.0
34.2
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
80,189
74,609
16.4
7.5
541,709
393,188
39.6
37.8
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
10,237
10,172
9
0.6
67,905
61,009
12.8
11.3
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
46.8 %
43.9 %
49.3 %
38.3 %
Selling Days
24
26
152
154
