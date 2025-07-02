Despite rapid advancements in cancer treatments, effective diagnostics for early screening and disease monitoring continue to be an unmet need. This is felt acutely in lung cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide, with only 20% of cases diagnosed at an early stage. VolitionRx, a diagnostics company focused on the detection of life-altering diseases, such as cancer, continues to build clinical evidence for its Nu.Q® Cancer test as a multi-pronged diagnostic tool to enhance screening, treatment selection and disease monitoring in lung cancer. By detecting circulating nucleosomes associated with tumor activity, Nu.Q Cancer offers a compelling low-cost, quick-turnaround cancer screening and monitoring alternative/complement to existing diagnostic tools, particularly complex and time-consuming biomarker-based blood tests requiring expensive next-generation sequencing (NGS).

