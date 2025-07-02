Named Official Digital Wealth Platform of the DP World Tour through 2027

Nexo becomes Title Partner of the Nexo Championship, which takes place at Trump International Golf Links in August 2025

Nexo, the premier digital assets wealth platform, has signed a three-year landmark partnership with the DP World Tour, becoming an Official Marketing Partner and the Tour's Official Digital Wealth Platform through 2027. This agreement marks the first-ever multi-year partnership between a digital assets company and a major global golf tour a historic convergence of crypto and golf reflecting both organizations' shared commitment to performance, innovation, and a global outlook.

Nexo has also become the Title Partner of the newly renamed Nexo Championship previously the Scottish Championship taking place from August 7-10, 2025. The tournament is set at the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, which has earned a reputation as one of the finest modern links courses in the United Kingdom. The tournament will be the penultimate event in the Closing Swing, the fifth and final Global Swing which makes up phase one of the DP World Tour's 2025 season.

Nexo also becomes an Official Partner to six premier DP World Tour tournaments in 2025. These include the Genesis Scottish Open, where the top two ranked players in the world, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, will tee it up, the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, the BMW PGA Championship, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

At each tournament, Nexo will host tailored hospitality and client experiences, aligned with its services for high-net-worth individuals. Strategic branding on and off the course will highlight the shared values between Nexo and the DP World Tour discipline, precision, and long-term focus reflecting Nexo's commitment to sustainable wealth-building.

Antoni Trenchev, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Nexo, said:

"This partnership reflects our belief that wealth and golf are built the same way: with preparation, control, and vision. Both the DP World Tour and Nexo share a commitment to precision, discipline, and performance whether on the course or in finance. Golf is a natural fit for our brand: elevated, global, and principled."

Max Hamilton, Executive Commercial Director, DP World Tour, said:

"Nexo's forward-thinking approach to innovation and performance aligns seamlessly with ours. Just as the DP World Tour connects global golf fans using the latest technologies, Nexo is reshaping wealth-building with digital tools. Our audience is global, affluent, and financially savvy, making this partnership a powerful platform for strategic engagement."

Launched in 2018, Nexo delivers its clientele the means to manage, preserve, and grow their crypto holdings.This new partnership is a cornerstone of Nexo's international presence, reinforcing its mission to drive the next generation of wealth. The collaboration signals the rise of a new kind of partner in elite golf: digital-first, innovation-led, and globally minded. For Nexo, it marks more than a sponsorship; it's a cultural statement and a bold expansion into the real-world arenas where wealth lives, grows, and competes.

About Nexo

Nexo is a premier digital assets wealth platform designed to empower clients to grow, manage, and preserve their crypto holdings. Our mission is to lead the next generation of wealth creation by focusing on customer success and delivering tailored solutions that build enduring value, supported by 24/7 client care.

Since 2018, Nexo has provided unmatched opportunities to forward-thinking clients in over 150 jurisdictions. With over $11 billion in AUM and over $371 billion processed, we bring lasting value to millions worldwide. Our all-in-one platform combines advanced technology with a client-first approach, offering high-yield flexible and fixed-term savings, crypto-backed loans, sophisticated trading tools, and liquidity solutions, including the first crypto debit/credit card. Built on deep industry expertise, a sustainable business model, robust infrastructure, stringent security, and global licensing, Nexo champions innovation and long-lasting prosperity.

Official website: nexo.com

About the DP World Tour

The DP World Tour is the main men's professional golf tour of the European Tour group.

As golf's global tour, we showcase global talent in global destinations and use our platform to build, entertain and connect our global community.

GLOBAL TALENT: We provide pathways and a platform for the leading international talent, bringing together golfing icons, national heroes and emerging stars from around the world.

GLOBAL DESTINATIONS: We stage tournaments in iconic cities and locations around the world and each week we celebrate and showcase the rich diversity of the courses, cities and cultures we visit.

GLOBAL COMMUNITY: We build, entertain and connect communities through our commitment to innovation, creative content and having a positive social and environmental impact.

Our 2025 Global Schedule features 42 tournaments in 26 different countries and comprises three distinct phases: five 'Global Swings', the 'Back 9' and the 'DP World Tour Play-Offs'. It features five Rolex Series events the premium category of events on the DP World Tour and four Major Championships, all of which count towards the Race to Dubai Rankings, the Tour's season-long competition which concludes at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, has been the title partner of the DP World Tour since the start of the 2022 season, the Tour's 50th season following its formation in 1972.

We also enjoy the support of many of the world's leading business brands with DP World, Rolex, Aldar, BMW, Buffalo Trace Distillery, Emirates, Fortinet, Nexo and Vestas as Official Partners.

