Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
WKN: 934673 | ISIN: SE0000356008 | Ticker-Symbol: J89
02.07.25 | 09:01
02.07.2025 08:30 Uhr
Prevas AB: Prevas Completes Acquisition of OIM Sweden AB - Regulatory Approval Granted

Prevas has received the necessary regulatory approvals for the acquisition of 80 percent of the shares in OIM Sweden AB. The acquisition, which was announced on April 28, 2025, will take effect on July 1, 2025.

"We are pleased to announce that everything is now in place, and that OIM Sweden is officially part of Prevas," says Roland Ferngård, Regional Manager at Prevas. "This is a strategically important piece in our regional growth, but also a valuable addition of technical excellence and innovative strength that enhances our overall offering."

OIM Sweden AB, based in Malmö with approximately 40 employees, is a recognized player in advanced product development - particularly within Medtech, Cleantech, and consumer products. The company has built its strong position through deep technical expertise, high delivery quality, and a culture that places people and ideas at the center. OIM Sweden is also ISO 13485 certified, ensuring regulatory compliance and high standards in medical technology projects.

Through the acquisition, Prevas strengthens its presence in the Öresund region even further. Together with existing operations in Malmö and Lund, around 120 employees are now united with a shared goal - to develop sustainable, innovative, and user-friendly products from idea to finished solution, including small-scale production.

"Our goal has always been to create a better world through innovative product development, and we see great potential in the collaboration we are now beginning with Prevas," says Jesper Hallberg, CEO of OIM Sweden. "We share the same view on quality, long-term thinking, and putting people at the center - and together we can take the next step in our growth journey."

The acquisition of 80 percent of OIM Sweden AB is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Prevas' earnings per share in the current fiscal year.

For more information, contact
Roland Ferngård, Business Region Manager South, Prevas AB, Mobile: +46 72 734 08 04, E-mail: roland.ferngard@prevas.se
Jesper Hallberg, CEO, OIM Sweden AB, Mobile: +46 76 610 32 10, E.mail: jesper.hallberg@oimsweden.com
Magnus Welén, President & CEO, Prevas AB, Mobile: +46 70 593 44 57, E-mail: magnus.welen@prevas.se

About Prevas
Prevas is an innovative development hub focused on product and production development, with ingenuity at its core. With high technical expertise and deep business understanding, we help customers from a wide variety of industries to benefit through continuous technological innovation. Good for people, planet, and profit. Prevas was established in 1985 and currently employs 1,100 people in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway. Prevas is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm since 1998. For more information about Prevas, visit www.prevas.com.

