Mittwoch, 02.07.2025
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
WKN: A14NPY | ISIN: SE0006625471
Frankfurt
02.07.25 | 09:16
0,175 Euro
-15,83 % -0,033
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2025 08:00 Uhr
Dustin Group AB: Q3: Strengthened financial position and continued focus on improving profitability

Third quarter

• Net sales amounted to SEK 5,089 million (5,455).

• Organic sales growth was -2.9 per cent (-3.5), of which SMB accounted for -2.6 per cent (-10.2) and LCP for -3.0 per cent (-0.8).

• The gross margin amounted to 13.4 per cent (15.0).

• Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 72 million (130), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 1.4 per cent (2.4).

• EBIT totalled SEK 11 million (86), including items affecting comparability of SEK -9 million (0), related to ongoing efficiency measures.

• Loss for the quarter was SEK -28 million (27).

• Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.05 (0.05).

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -139 million (454).

• At the end of the period, net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA over the past 12-month period was 4.3 (3.0).

• Dustin raised approximately SEK 1,240 million, net after transaction costs, through a completed rights issue.

September 2024 - May 2025

• Net sales amounted to SEK 15,351 million (16,494).

• Organic sales growth was -5.4 per cent (-12.7), of which SMB accounted for -4.6 per cent (-10.7) and LCP for -5.7 per cent (-13.5).

• The gross margin amounted to 13.8 per cent (15.5).

• Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 204 million (523), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 1.3 per cent (3.2).

• EBIT totalled SEK -2,544 million (357), including a non-cash impairment of primarily goodwill of SEK 2,500 million that was completed in the second quarter.

• Items affecting comparability of SEK -73 million (-33) related to ongoing efficiency measures has affected EBIT.

• Loss for the period amounted to SEK -2,634 million (profit: 136).

• Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -4.62 (0.30). Earnings per share before impairment totalled SEK -0.23.

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -1 million (502).

"While cautious demand continues to dominate the market, some signs of stabilisation were noted for the Nordics. To meet the prevailing market conditions, the focus in the third quarter has been on adapting operations and work with change. We have strengthened our financial position through a rights issue, which also enables us to maintain a high pace of change and implement measures to improve long-term profitability. The previously announced efficiency measures are now nearing completion, and we are building on this foundation with further initiatives to further enhance profitability over time. A clearer strategic focus on the business segment and our standardised service offering is an integral part of these initiatives", says Johan Karlsson, President and CEO at Dustin.

For additional information, please contact:

Fredrik Sätterström, Head of Investor Relations

fredrik.satterstrom@dustin.com, +46 70 510 10 22

Contact person:

Eva Ernfors, Head of Information

eva.ernfors@dustin.com, +46 70 258 62 94

This information is information that Dustin Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 a.m. CEST on July 2, 2025.

About Dustin

Dustin is a leading online based IT partner in the Nordics and Benelux. We help our customers to stay in the forefront by providing them with the right IT solution for their needs.

We offer approximately 280,000 products with related services to companies, the public sector and private individuals. Sales for the financial year 2023/24 amounted to approximately SEK 21.5 billion and just over 90 per cent of the revenues came from the corporate market.

Dustin has approximately 2,100 employees and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015, with its headquarters in Nacka Strand just outside the centre of Stockholm.


