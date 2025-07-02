Redslim, a leading data management company specializing in optimizing syndicated market data, today announced its partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company. This collaboration allows Redslim to reinforce its solutions with proven technology, establishing a resilient and future-ready foundation across its services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250702178373/en/

Across industries, with data sources becoming more fragmented and volumes rapidly surging across channels, many businesses are struggling to gain a unified view on market performance while balancing speed of implementation, quality, and ROI. This partnership comes at a time when scalable and reliable solutions are more critical than ever.

Redslim specializes in transforming fragmented market measurement data into harmonized, ready-to-use data and BI assets. By integrating siloed data sources into centralized analytics systems, Redslim enables businesses to obtain actionable insights to make informed decisions as they boost revenue growth, improve marketing intelligence and drive operation excellence.

Databricks Data Intelligence Platform democratizes access to analytics and intelligent applications by marrying customers' data with powerful AI models tuned to their business's unique characteristics. The platform is built on a lakehouse foundation of open data formats and open governance to ensure that all data is completely within the customers' control.

Through this partnership, Redslim gains early access to the emerging capabilities from Databricks. This allows the team to stay ahead of the curve and strengthen its technical know-how. A key strength of Databricks lies in its agnostic data lake management and advanced AI capabilities, which align seamlessly with Redslim's expertise in managing diverse data sources through an agnostic approach. By integrating the latest innovations into its technology stack, Redslim ensures its clients benefit from high-standard solutions backed by the latest advancements in data technology. Coupled with Redslim's extensive industry expertise, the partnership allows Redslim to address client needs more effectively and help them achieve a stronger return on investment.

"As data plays a critical role in helping our clients shape and execute their strategies, it's important that our services are supported by robust and AI-backed data infrastructure," said Alberto Alcaniz, Co-CEO at Redslim. "This partnership strengthens our technology capabilities as we continue advancing our solutions and broadening collaboration with clients' global IT teams, making sure seamless integration and long-term value for our clients."

About Redslim

Redslim streamlines data management for teams faced with the request to leverage fragmented datasets for critical decision making. Specialized in data engineering, harmonization and BI, their teams manage data from over 50 agencies and covering more than 55 countries. Their technology-enabled services optimize data consumption for more than 30 global organizations. Active for more than 10 years, Redslim is constantly innovating their solutions to always meet the evolving needs of their clients and data partners. Learn more at www.redslim.net and follow Redslim on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250702178373/en/

Contacts:

Mengshan.chen@redslim.net

00447970019724