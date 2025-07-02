GLIF to Launch Liquid Staking for Impossible Cloud Network

This launch signals the first wave of GLIF's broader vision, where on-chain credit powers real-world storage, compute, and energy networks.

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / GLIF is bringing decentralized finance to real-world infrastructure with the launch of unique DeFi models built for the Impossible Cloud Network (ICN)-including liquid staking, stablecoin lending, and borrowing. GLIF's model is well established doing over $1b in lending/borrowing volume on the Filecoin Network - the world's first decentralized storage network. This partnership underscores growing momentum behind ICN's highly anticipated token economy, which was recently valued at a $470 million fully diluted valuation in their last round.

GLIF's integration marks an exciting milestone for the Impossible Cloud Network. It makes participating in and supporting our network simpler than ever for ICNT holders, while also laying the groundwork for a new era of DeFI, where people directly contribute to building the storage, compute, and the next-gen internet. - Kai Wawrzinek, Founder Impossible Cloud Network

Launching on GLIF on the Base Network, ICNT token holders will be able to deposit their tokens into GLIF and passively earn ICNT rewards. ICNT is the native crypto asset powering the Impossible Cloud Network.

"GLIF allows passive token holders to earn rewards without having to know or understand the unique sophistications of staking on the Impossible Cloud Network. It's the superior option for token holders that want to productively put their tokens to use in the network and earn rewards, without the day-to-day management." - Jonathan Schwartz, Founder & CEO, GLIF

ICNT holders can stake their tokens in GLIF's ICNT Staking Pool and receive "stICNT" (Staked ICNT)-a reward-bearing ICNT token, minted on the Base network.

Alongside the launch of its liquid staking protocol on ICN, GLIF has also rolled out a new stablecoin pool pilot. This closed pilot pooled $100,000 USDC to fund real storage hardware and help grow the Impossible Cloud Network. The financing is collateralized by hardware, opening the door to new types of on-chain credit mechanisms. Infrastructure financing in stablecoins allows liquidity providers to crowdfund infrastructure like data centers and solar farms amidst a major hardware deficit in the age of artificial intelligence.

This launch signals the first wave of GLIF's broader vision, where on-chain credit powers real-world storage, compute, and energy networks.

About GLIF:

GLIF is the on-chain credit layer for decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), transforming locked tokens and hardware receipts into collateral, allowing hardware operators to borrow the required capital needed to grow their operation. Launched in 2019, the platform has since powered lending markets exceeding 35 million FIL in TVL and 200 million FIL in loans. With its expansion across multiple blockchain networks, GLIF is bringing decentralized credit infrastructure to a broader DePIN ecosystem, unlocking capital efficiency for hardware operators across networks.

About Impossible Cloud:

Impossible Cloud Network (ICN) is building a permissionless, open cloud network to rival Big Tech giants like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google. With resilient, high-performance decentralized cloud services, ICN is laying the foundation for a scalable, secure, and community-driven global cloud that supports enterprise, AI, gaming, applications, and end-users. With real-world adoption already generating million-dollar revenue and a vision for 200+ decentralized cloud services, ICN offers a true alternative to monopolistic hyperscalers.

About DePIN:

DePIN, or Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks, is a rapidly growing sector within crypto that leverages blockchain technology to coordinate and incentivize distributed hardware networks. These networks allow independent hardware providers-ranging from storage and compute to energy and sensor data collection-to contribute resources in exchange for tokenized rewards. By decentralizing access to critical infrastructure, DePIN reduces reliance on centralized entities, lowers costs, and enables more resilient, globally distributed networks. Leading DePIN projects are transforming industries such as cloud computing, telecommunications, and renewable energy by creating open, permissionless alternatives to traditionally monopolized services.

