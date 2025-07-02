UI Medical LLC: Lance A Slatton The Senior Care Influencer and All Home Care Matters Partners with QuickChange Wrap

LIVONIA, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Lance A. Slatton, known as a leader in supporting health-care providers around the world and host of the critically acclaimed and popular show All Home Care Matters on YouTube, has recently partnered with UI Medical LLC, a California-based company dedicated to improving the lives of less mobile individuals through innovative, easy-to-use solutions.

Slatton said he was proud to partner with QuickChange Wrap https://quickchange.com because he believes in their product and how it will improve conditions for caregivers."Having been in the healthcare and home care industry for over 20 years, I know firsthand the importance of ensuring your loved ones have good hygiene and protection from incontinence," he said. "Having the opportunity to be the Official Brand Ambassador for the QuickChange Wrap was an easy decision. The QuickChange Wrap is the best and most efficient way to help protect loved ones who experience incontinent issues. I am eagerly looking forward to helping share the QuickChange Wrap and to support the incredible work that they are doing."

UI Medical LLC manufactures the QuickChange® Wrap, a Class I medical device designed specifically for men who are wheelchair users, bed-bound, or have unique incontinence needs.

UI Medical's one-size-fits-all male urine management solution helps eliminate one of the caretaker's biggest challenges and concerns while reducing injury, stress and time. QuickChange, a viable catheter alternative for urinary containment, is trusted and used by leading facilities across the U.S., including Department of Veterans Affairs, Dignity Health, Genesis and Providence Health and Services.

Malea Hall, an administrative manager with UI Medical LLC, says the company is "thrilled" to be partnering with Slatton."This partnership brings together two organizations committed to improving home healthcare and supporting families and professionals alike," Hall said. "Together, we can provide valuable insights, innovative solutions, and compassionate care resources to those who need them most. We look forward to the journey ahead and the positive change we can create."

QuickChange Wrap Lead Coordinator Trina Sierra is excited to speak to the All Home Care Matters audience about the QuickChange Incontinence Wrap. "We hope to assist them in incorporating the QuickChange Wrap into their lives by reducing staff turnover by making continence care less burdensome," Sierra said. "As the Wrap can be changed in under 60 seconds with minimal effort by the end user, or caregiver."

Proudly made in the USA, the QuickChange Wrap is available through major distributors like Medline Industries, as well as online retailers including Amazon and Walmart. Their patented design serves a distinct yet underserved population - approximately 15% of incontinent men - and the company is committed to supporting both users and caregivers with a product that brings comfort, dignity, and convenience.

About UI Medical LLC

UI Medical LLC is a California-based company dedicated to improving the lives of less mobile individuals through innovative, easy-to-use solutions. They manufacture the QuickChange® Wrap, a Class I medical device designed specifically for men who are wheelchair users, bed-bound, or have unique incontinence needs. UI Medical holds international patents and complies with CE and UKCA standards and are registered in the U.S., EU, UK, Australia, and many other countries. Their ISO 13485-certified manufacturing facility in California ensures high-quality production and minimizes supply chain risks. A list of their institutional clients can be found on their website at www.quickchange.com.



About All Home Care Matters

All Home Care Matters, the nation's leading voice in long-term care. Has received the following notable awards: 2023 Recipient of the coveted YouTube Creator Award for surpassing 100,000 subscribers; 2023 Recipient of the Award of Distinction from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The Communicator Award for Film & Video in Health and Wellness; 2023 Recipient of the Silver Award from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The w3 for Social Campaigns in Health and Wellness in Film & Video; 2024 Recipient of the Award in Excellence from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts - The Communicator Award for Film & Video in Social Campaigns & Series in Healthcare; 2024 Recipient of the GOLD w3 Award for Branded Entertainment in Health & Wellness for Dementia & Social Media; and Recipient of the 2024 International Impact Book Award in the category of Caregiving. Official Website: https://www.allhomecarematters.com



About Lance A. Slatton

With over 20 years of experience, Lance A. Slatton, CSCM, is a seasoned professional in the healthcare industry and an award-winning visionary. His wealth of knowledge and experience, along with his innovative approach to providing care, have made him an indispensable asset in the healthcare field. Slatton is the host of the award-winning podcast & YouTube show All Home Care Matters. He is also a senior case manager at Enriched Life Home Care Services in Livonia, MI. Recognizing Slatton's contributions to the industry, he was named a "50 Under 50" honoree by the New York City Journal for 2023. A testament to his visionary approach and outstanding dedication, this prestigious recognition has placed him in the ranks of some of the most influential professionals in the world. Slatton received the distinction as the Top Influencer for Healthcare and Advocacy for 2024 and is a columnist for multiple healthcare and news websites and print. He serves as a member of the Board of Directors for a senior center in Monroe County, Michigan. He is the author of "The Official Family Caregiver's Guide" - available on Amazon.

Media Contact

Organization: UI Medical LLC

Contact Person Name: Ren Harris

Website: https://quickchange.com/

Email: socialmedia@quickchange.com

City: LIVONIA

State: Michigan

Country: United States

SOURCE: UI Medical LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/lance-a-slatton-the-senior-care-influencer-and-all-home-care-matters-1045223