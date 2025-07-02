Brussels, Belgium--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - The Left is pleased to announce the opening of the modern art exhibition "Life Distribution - Immigrant Souls" by internationally acclaimed Syrian-born artist Jamal Joratli, to be held on 2 July 2025 at 18:30 in the atrium of the Paul-Henri Spaak Building.

Artist Jamal Joratli with his work "Mosaic of Journeys," part of the exhibition "Life Distribution - Immigrant Souls."

Organized under the auspices of Greek Member of the European Parliament Professor Nikolas Farantouris, the exhibition aims to highlight the role of art in fostering intercultural understanding, migration narratives, and civilizational dialogue in Europe.

A powerful rhythm of movement-Jamal captures the untold journey in the hooves of horses.

Each step feels like memory pressing into the earth, echoing the restless spirit of migration and resilience.

"I invited Jamal to Brussels because I consider him one of the most distinguished contemporary artists of our generation," said MEP Prof. Farantouris. "His work reflects the anguish and the creative spirit of people from the Mediterranean and the Middle East. His message is a universal one - calling for peace, dignity, and shared human values."

Following the official inauguration, guests will be invited to a welcome reception accompanied by a live piano performance by Prof. Farantouris, who is not only a respected parliamentarian and professor of European law but also an accomplished classical pianist.

A horse, yet more than a horse-Jamal's painting is a soul in motion. Layers of memory, pain, and rebirth ripple through every curve, turning color into story and stillness into flight.

The event is expected to draw a diverse group of Members of the European Parliament, cultural figures, and art enthusiasts.

A Civilizational Journey Through Art

Jamal Joratli, born in Syria and trained in Europe, blends Eastern artistic heritage with European classicism and modern abstraction. His layered canvases reflect the personal experiences of immigrants, turning memory into a shared visual language.

"Every painting is a journey," said Joratli. "From Syria to Athens, Florence to New York, my work reflects a meeting of worlds. Through art, I build bridges - not borders."

Nikolas Farantouris is a Greek MEP with SYRIZA and Jean Monnet Professor of EU and energy law, serving since 2024 on key European Parliament committees

Exhibition Details

Date: 2 July 2025

Time: 18:30 (Opening Ceremony)

Venue: Atrium, Paul-Henri Spaak Building, European Parliament, Brussels

Programme: Art exhibition, welcome reception, piano performance by MEP Prof. Farantouris

Guests: Artist Jamal Joratli; MEP Prof. Farantouris; Members of the European Parliament

