Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Imagen Network, the world's first AI-powered decentralized social platform, has officially begun rolling out its next-generation infrastructure funded by a $160 million Bitcoin (BTC) reserve secured by KaJ Labs. The expansion will support advanced AI modules, multichain scalability, and decentralized content and identity systems.

Powering scalable AI infrastructure through Bitcoin-backed expansion.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/257502_eb660b0c5420caf8_001full.jpg

This new development phase includes deployment of performance-focused AI features such as adaptive feed personalization, real-time moderation engines, and node-based intelligence for creator-led communities. The infrastructure will be fully interoperable across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana-ensuring maximum accessibility, responsiveness, and security.

Bitcoin's neutral, censorship-resistant nature makes it an ideal financial base for Imagen's mission: building a social platform that empowers users, creators, and communities with transparent ownership and control. The reserve will back compute-heavy operations, staking-based governance layers, and incentivized growth tools for user expansion.

Combined with recent investments in XRP and prior funding rounds, this BTC-backed rollout reinforces Imagen's commitment to decentralization, AI innovation, and global community empowerment.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257502

SOURCE: Kaj Labs