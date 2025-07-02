Anzeige
WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Tradegate
02.07.25 | 09:07
9,174 Euro
+0,33 % +0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1249,12612:43
9,1229,12412:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2025 11:10 Uhr
122 Leser
Sampo plc: Sampo has filed an application to extend the Group's Partial Internal Model

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 2 July 2025 at 12:00 pm EEST

Sampo has filed an application to extend the Group's Partial Internal Model

Following the legal merger of If and Topdanmark on 1 July 2025, Sampo has filed an application to the Swedish FSA (Finansinspektionen) to extend the Group's Partial Internal Model to include the operations formerly under Topdanmark. Sampo expects that the application process will be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 at the latest.

Sampo estimates that the extended model could reduce the group-level solvency capital requirement by around EUR 60-90 million.

SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)


