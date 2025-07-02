DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AUEM LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2025 / 10:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 6.2453 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 169751640 CODE: AUEM LN ISIN: LU1681045453 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM LN LEI Code: 5493008CVGZHOIJ55730 Sequence No.: 394709 EQS News ID: 2164050 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2164050&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2025 04:41 ET (08:41 GMT)