



HONG KONG, July 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Ching Lee Holdings Limited 'Ching Lee' or 'The Group' (stock code 3728. HK) reported its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2025. During the year, the Group's revenue increased to HK$1281 million, representing a year-on-year growth of approximately 43%, driven by the successful completion of several construction projects and the commencement of multiple new ones. Gross profit rose by around 14%. However, net profit declined by 12% due to higher administrative and operating expenses, increased finance costs, and an impairment loss on interest in an associate.Despite the continued weakness in the Hong Kong property market and the slowdown in the development of private residential projects, the Group has explored diversified development, strengthened business growth momentum, and actively participated in public construction projects and non-residential projects, effectively offsetting the current market downturn and further consolidating its position in the industry.The Group Chairman Mr. Ng Choi Wah said: "The recent decline in Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rates has brought some relief to the property market, especially residential users. While the broader economic outlook remains uncertain, the Group remains optimistic about the prospects of the local construction industry. We will continue to work hard on cost control, prudently manage financial planning and enhance operational efficiency to maintain the resilience of the Group's business."The Group has currently held incomplete contracts amounting more than HK$1.5 billion which will provide a foundation for future operating income and strengthen the Group's financial stability.