Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Genius Act: Dieses börsennotierte XRP-Unternehmen greift im Token-Finanzmarkt an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.07.2025 11:36 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DeTect, Inc.: DeTect and Hanseo University Deepen Collaboration with Radar Deployment at the Taean Flight Education Center

TAEAN, South Korea, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeTect, Inc., a global leader in advanced radar and remote sensing technologies, is expanding its strategic collaboration with Hanseo University through the deployment of DeTect's MERLIN True3D Aircraft Birdstrike Avoidance Radar and a MERLIN 7360 True3D radar system at Hanseo's Taean campus. This marks a significant milestone in the evolving relationship between the two organizations and underscores their shared commitment to advancing aviation safety and radar research in South Korea.

Hanseo University, Main Campus Library, private tour - From left: Hanseo University Founder and President Dr. Ham Ki-sun; DeTect, Inc. Founder and President Gary W. Andrews.

The partnership is deeply rooted in the relationship between the two founders - Dr. Ham Ki-sun, President and Founder of Hanseo University, and Gary W. Andrews, Co-Founder of DeTect, Inc. Their rapport and mutual respect have evolved into an alliance grounded in shared values: innovation, education, public safety and environmental protection. Both leaders continue to guide their organizations with a long-term perspective, and the current collaboration reflects that vision.

As part of an ongoing partnership, DeTect's radar has been installed at Hanseo University's Taean campus, supported by DeTect Korea staff. DeTect's mostly widely deployed Bird Detection Radar in the world-trusted by NASA and airports globally-it provides real-time avian tracking and automated alerts to help prevent bird strikes.

This unit will play a critical role in developing and testing bird strike prevention strategies for Korean airports, where bird strikes are a growing concern. By simulating real-world conditions and analyzing regional bird migration, researchers will generate data-driven insights for aviation stakeholders. DeTect's radar will serve as a national reference for evaluating radar-based aviation safety and environmental monitoring technologies.

"We are proud to work with a forward-thinking institution like Hanseo University," said Gary W. Andrews, DeTect President and CEO. "Together, we are laying the foundation for impactful research, enhanced aviation safety, and lasting innovation in Korea." The deployment brings world-class radar capabilities to the region and positions the university as a national leader in radar technology.

Hanseo University, Taean Campus - DeTect's Aircraft Birdstrike Avoidance Radar

DeTect Korea Office - From left: Hanseo University, Dean of the Academy of General Education April Ham; DeTect Co-Founder and President Gary W. Andrews; DeTect Korea Regional Manager Tony D. Suh

MERLIN True3D bird and drone detection radar system installation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722780/DeTect_Hanseo_University_Library.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722781/Hanseo_University_DeTect_Aircraft_Radar.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722782/DeTect_Korean_Office.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606895/DeTect_Logo___Intelligent_Sensors_Black_NO_TM_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/detect-and-hanseo-university-deepen-collaboration-with-radar-deployment-at-the-taean-flight-education-center-302496679.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.